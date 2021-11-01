Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman pleads not guilty, will undergo mental health evaluation

Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman on Monday pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge stemming from an incident involving his brother over the weekend.

David Bell, an attorney for the Wyandotte County Democrat, entered the not guilty plea during a hearing in Johnson County District Court. A judge also ordered Coleman to undergo a mental health evaluation after his release.

Coleman was arrested by Overland Park police Saturday night. Since then, the freshman lawmaker has faced fresh calls for his resignation, including from the House Democratic leader.

The 21-year-old legislator has a history of acknowledged inappropriate behavior and has been previously accused of abusive behavior. An ex-girlfriend previously said he choked and slapped her. And Coleman has acknowledged using revenge porn in the past.

If convicted of the domestic battery charge, Coleman faces a maximum of six months in jail and a $500 fine.

But Coleman may not ultimately be prosecuted. He is set to appear in court again at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 22 for the diversion docket — indicating he may reach an agreement with prosecutors to keep his case from moving forward.

Michael McElhinney, an assistant district attorney, requested a $1,500 cash surety bond for Coleman, no contact with his brother and a mental health examination.

Bell, his lawyer, asked for a personal recognizance bond, saying the incident occurred at Coleman’s grandfather’s house, where Coleman does not live. If released, Bell said, he would stay with his mother, where he has lived before.

“Judge, I have spoken to his mother; we are going to seek help for Mr. Coleman, help him with some of the issues he is facing,” Bell said. “We can do that privately, judge. We don’t believe that an evaluation before release is required.”

Coleman’s brother and his grandfather said they wanted contact with Coleman. Asked by the judge if they were afraid for their safety, they said they were not.

The judge ultimately set a $1,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered Coleman undergo a mental health evaluation and “follow through with any recommendations within 21 days.” He also ordered Coleman to have no alcohol and drugs, or contact with his brother or grandfather for 72 hours.

Coleman did not appear during the hearing, which was broadcast by video from the Johnson County jail, because he was in “medical.” No other details were shared.

Prosecutors allege Coleman “unlawfully, knowingly, or recklessly” caused bodily harm or physical contact to his brother in a “rude, insulting, or angry manner.” Further information has not been made public.

Several of Coleman’s fellow legislators have been raising alarms about him for more than a year. A group of seven incoming Democratic lawmakers, all women, called for him to resign before he even entered office, citing a history of abusive behavior toward women.

During his first few weeks in office, a special committee investigated allegations against Coleman after a formal complaint was made against him. The committee found that Coleman had engaged in abusive behavior, but issued only an informal warning, in part because the conduct occurred before he entered office. He was advised to seek a mentor.

At the time, Coleman acknowledged further misconduct would draw fresh scrutiny. In a letter to the committee, he wrote that “I understand that if my words and my actions do not match my own ideals that I have publicly set forth today that this Committee will call me back to account.”

Before Monday’s hearing, Rep. Stephanie Byers, a Wichita Democrat who was among the seven Democratic legislators to previously call for Coleman’s resignation, said it was too early to say whether he would face another complaint.

“I think the big thing is, right now it’s a wait and see,” Byers said. “We’re not privy to all the details other than what we read in the media.”