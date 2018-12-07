Kansas RB Pooka Williams suspended after arrest on suspension of domestic battery

University of Kansas running back Pooka Williams has been suspended from the team following his arrest Thursday on suspicion of domestic battery, according to The Kansas City Star.

Coach Les Miles released a statement Friday, acknowledging the incident and announcing Williams' suspension.

“We are aware of a reported incident involving Pooka Williams and we are taking these allegations very seriously," Miles said in a statement. "We have suspended Pooka from all team-related activities pending further investigation.”

According to a police report obtained by the Star from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Williams’ arrest took place at 3 p.m. local time Thursday and a bond has not been set. He was arrested for "Domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship."

Williams was named the Big 12's offensive freshman of the year and a first-team all-Big 12 selection as both running back and kick returner. He rushed for 1,125 yards this season.