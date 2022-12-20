Kansas RB Daniel Hishaw has returned to team activities. Could he play in Liberty Bowl?

Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. appears to be one step closer to seeing the field.

Hishaw suffered a significant hip injury in KU’s 14-11 win over Iowa State on October 4. He was taken off the field via stretcher and transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Now, Hishaw has a chance to play in the Jayhawks’ bowl game against Arkansas on Dec. 28.

“He’s been doing (well) and he has progressed,” Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki told media on Monday. “He’s been involved with some team activities now and is kind of moving forward with that. … He did not practice today, but he has been working back with team activities and playing status is to be determined.”

The redshirt sophomore impressed on the field pre-injury. He had five rushing touchdowns and averaged 5.9 yards per carry for 259 rushing yards in five games.

His most memorable highlight was against Duke. Hishaw caught a reception and broke multiple tackles for a 73-yard touchdown in KU’s 35-27 win over the Blue Devils.

It’s that type of athleticism and elusiveness that his teammates miss.

“To be able to see the strides he has made since his injury and his demeanor on wanting to come back as soon as possible — he’s a hog,” Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels said. “We know that. We see what he’s able to do with the ball. So, to be able to hopefully see him back out there at the bowl game, we hope to see that.”