Kansas & Missouri high school football scores: Results from across the KC metro
Here are scores from Friday night’s high school football games across the Kansas City metro:
Thursday’s results
Blue Valley Northwest 47, Olathe South 42
Shawnee Heights 56, Highland Park 20
Friday’s results
Adrian 49, Butler 14
Basehor-Linwood 22, Louisburg 14
Blue Valley 17, Olathe East 0
Blue Valley Southwest 56, Lansing 6
Carl Junction 17, Harrisonville 7
Derby 48, Lawrence 6
Gardner Edgerton 49, Shawnee Mission Northwest 7
Grain Valley 49, William Chrisman 8
Jefferson City 49, Marshall 3
Kearney 35, Savannah 13
Lafayette County 49, Hogan Prep 14
Lee’s Summit North 42, Lee’s Summit 0
Manhattan 21, Lawrence Free State 7
Mill Valley 56, Spring Hill 7
Nevada 43, Grandview 0
Oak Park 28, Staley 21
Olathe North 35, Blue Valley West 14
Platte County 28, Fort Osage 21
Rockhurst 31, Lee’s Summit West 8
Smithville 49, Kirksville 8
St. Thomas Aquinas 14, Bishop Miege 7
Tonganoxie 28, Chanute 21
Topeka Seaman 31, De Soto 28
Windsor 39, West Platte 0
