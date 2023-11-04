Advertisement

Kansas & Missouri high school football scores: Results from across the KC metro

Kansas City Star
·1 min read

Here are scores from Friday night’s high school football games across the Kansas City metro:

Thursday’s results

Blue Valley Northwest 47, Olathe South 42

Shawnee Heights 56, Highland Park 20

Friday’s results

Adrian 49, Butler 14

Basehor-Linwood 22, Louisburg 14

Blue Valley 17, Olathe East 0

Blue Valley Southwest 56, Lansing 6

Carl Junction 17, Harrisonville 7

Derby 48, Lawrence 6

Gardner Edgerton 49, Shawnee Mission Northwest 7

Grain Valley 49, William Chrisman 8

Jefferson City 49, Marshall 3

Kearney 35, Savannah 13

Lafayette County 49, Hogan Prep 14

Lee’s Summit North 42, Lee’s Summit 0

Manhattan 21, Lawrence Free State 7

Mill Valley 56, Spring Hill 7

Nevada 43, Grandview 0

Oak Park 28, Staley 21

Olathe North 35, Blue Valley West 14

Platte County 28, Fort Osage 21

Rockhurst 31, Lee’s Summit West 8

Smithville 49, Kirksville 8

St. Thomas Aquinas 14, Bishop Miege 7

Tonganoxie 28, Chanute 21

Topeka Seaman 31, De Soto 28

Windsor 39, West Platte 0

For playoff brackets, stats, recaps, online broadcasts and more, visit 810Varsity.com.

The Star and 810 Varsity are partnering on high school sports coverage this fall.
