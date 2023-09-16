Kansas and Missouri high school football scores: Results from games across KC metro

Kansas City Star
·2 min read

Here are the scores from Thursday and Friday night’s high school football games around the KC metro in Kansas and Missouri:

Thursday’s results

Blue Valley Northwest 28, Blue Valley 14

Blue Valley Southwest 38, Blue Valley West 28

Plattsburg 81, Slater 14

St. Mary’s Academy 14, KIPP KC Legacy 8

St. Michael the Archangel 35, Pembroke Hill 13

Friday’s results

Adrian 47, Wellington-Napoleon 6

Basehor-Linwood 56, Turner 0

Belton 26, North Kansas City 24

Bishop Miege 48, St. James Academy 7

Blue Springs 39, Fort Osage 21

Braymer 68, Orrick 6

Christ Prep 14, Center 12

Cole Camp 48, Lone Jack with Kingsville 19

De Soto 59, Topeka West 0

East Buchanan 63, Lathrop 24

Excelsior Springs 47, Kearney 13

Frontenac 42, Bishop Ward 26

Gardner Edgerton 42, Olathe West 0

Grain Valley 45, Platte County 24

Grandview 47, Winnetonka 7

Knob Noster 47, Northeast 14

Lafayette County 49, Summit Christian 7

Lawrence 31, Shawnee Mission East 28, OT

Lansing 28, Leavenworth 26

Lawrence Free State 17, Olathe East 10

Lee’s Summit North 37, Lee’s Summit 16

Lee’s Summit West 28, Staley 7

Liberty North 40, Park Hill South 0

Louisburg 62, Baldwin 7

Maranatha Christian 52, Doniphan West 6

Marceline 45, Hogan Prep 16

McLouth 52, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 12

Mid-Buchanan 14, Lawson 7

Mill Valley 14, Shawnee Mission Northwest 7

Oak Park 70, Truman 14

Odessa 24, Oak Grove 10

Olathe North 61, Shawnee Mission North 28

Olathe South 49, Olathe Northwest 21

Paris 58, Northland Christian 12

Rockhurst 24, Bentonville (Ark.) 21

Schlagle 28, Wyandotte 19

Shawnee Mission South 24, Shawnee Mission West 14

Smithville 28, Ruskin 6

Spring Hill 31, Eudora 28

St. Joseph Central 45, William Chrisman 20

St. Thomas Aquinas 41, Blue Valley North 0

Tonganoxie 38, Chanute 21

Van Horn 29, Richmond 12

Washburn Rural 51, Piper 15

For more scores, stats, rankings and features, visit 810Varsity.com.