Kansas and Missouri high school football scores: Results from games across KC metro
Here are the scores from Thursday and Friday night’s high school football games around the KC metro in Kansas and Missouri:
Thursday’s results
Blue Valley Northwest 28, Blue Valley 14
Blue Valley Southwest 38, Blue Valley West 28
Plattsburg 81, Slater 14
St. Mary’s Academy 14, KIPP KC Legacy 8
St. Michael the Archangel 35, Pembroke Hill 13
Friday’s results
Adrian 47, Wellington-Napoleon 6
Basehor-Linwood 56, Turner 0
Belton 26, North Kansas City 24
Bishop Miege 48, St. James Academy 7
Blue Springs 39, Fort Osage 21
Braymer 68, Orrick 6
Christ Prep 14, Center 12
Cole Camp 48, Lone Jack with Kingsville 19
De Soto 59, Topeka West 0
East Buchanan 63, Lathrop 24
Excelsior Springs 47, Kearney 13
Frontenac 42, Bishop Ward 26
Gardner Edgerton 42, Olathe West 0
Grain Valley 45, Platte County 24
Grandview 47, Winnetonka 7
Knob Noster 47, Northeast 14
Lafayette County 49, Summit Christian 7
Lawrence 31, Shawnee Mission East 28, OT
Lansing 28, Leavenworth 26
Lawrence Free State 17, Olathe East 10
Lee’s Summit North 37, Lee’s Summit 16
Lee’s Summit West 28, Staley 7
Liberty North 40, Park Hill South 0
Louisburg 62, Baldwin 7
Maranatha Christian 52, Doniphan West 6
Marceline 45, Hogan Prep 16
McLouth 52, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 12
Mid-Buchanan 14, Lawson 7
Mill Valley 14, Shawnee Mission Northwest 7
Oak Park 70, Truman 14
Odessa 24, Oak Grove 10
Olathe North 61, Shawnee Mission North 28
Olathe South 49, Olathe Northwest 21
Paris 58, Northland Christian 12
Rockhurst 24, Bentonville (Ark.) 21
Schlagle 28, Wyandotte 19
Shawnee Mission South 24, Shawnee Mission West 14
Smithville 28, Ruskin 6
Spring Hill 31, Eudora 28
St. Joseph Central 45, William Chrisman 20
St. Thomas Aquinas 41, Blue Valley North 0
Tonganoxie 38, Chanute 21
Van Horn 29, Richmond 12
Washburn Rural 51, Piper 15
