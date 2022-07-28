Kansas man charged with assaulting federal officer in Capitol riot to go to trial

Judy L. Thomas
·6 min read

A Kansas man charged with multiple felonies in connection with the Capitol riot, including assaulting a federal officer, is scheduled to go to trial in Washington, D.C., this fall.

The jury trial for Michael Eckerman, of Wichita, will begin on Nov. 28, U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper ordered this week. The trial will be held in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Eckerman will be the first Kansas defendant charged in the Capitol riot cases to go to trial. Eight Kansas residents have been charged for offenses ranging from demonstrating in a Capitol building to threatening or assaulting officers. Of those, four have pleaded guilty and three of those have been sentenced. The other is scheduled for sentencing in November.

Eckerman was indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 8. He is charged with multiple felonies, including civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, as well as several misdemeanors.

One of the conditions of release set by U.S. Magistrate Judge Gwynne E. Birzer after Eckerman’s arrest in Wichita in September raised questions about a possible connection to the far-right Proud Boys. It said, “No contact with Proud Boys organization nor anyone a member of or connected to it.”

The Proud Boys are at the forefront of the federal investigation into the Capitol insurrection. Authorities have rounded up more than three dozen members from around the country, including several in leadership positions, on charges ranging from disorderly conduct to assaulting a federal officer to sedition. Four Proud Boys from the Kansas City area are among those who were charged.

Eckerman’s attorney declined comment on the case Thursday.

On April 27, the government filed a superseding indictment against Eckerman, adding Kirstyn Niemela of New Hampshire as a co-defendant. Niemela was arrested in New Hampshire on Jan. 18, 2021, along with a woman from Massachusetts. The two were seen with Eckerman in photos and surveillance video at the Capitol. Niemela also is scheduled for trial on Nov. 28.

According to charging documents in the case, an anonymous tipster provided authorities with a photo of a man the person said was Eckerman. The man was inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, wearing a tactical vest and red Trump cap, posing in front of a painting of George Washington. The tipster said Eckerman had sent photos to friends back in Wichita that day.

Another tipster identified Eckerman in a photo from a Facebook post in which Eckerman was wearing the same cap and tactical gear, the documents said. That photo also showed a woman with a red scarf and another person who both were with Eckerman. Police body-worn camera footage from that day showed the man believed to be Eckerman yelling at officers as they tried to keep protesters away from the Capitol, according to the court documents.

Surveillance camera footage from inside the Capitol showed Eckerman and the two women — wearing black sweatshirts and draped in American flags — entering the building around 2:23 p.m. through the Senate wing door. About 2:27 p.m., the documents said, Eckerman was seen on surveillance cameras outside the crypt of the Capitol building, where Capitol Police had stopped the surge of rioters.

“Eckerman pushes his way through the crowd up to one of the officers until he is face to face with the officer,” the charging documents said. “He appears to push the officer backwards several feet.”

The officer, whose initials are K.Y., was later interviewed and said that the man identified as Eckerman pushed him “with aggressive force,” according to the documents. “The push caused Officer K.Y. to lose his balance and fall down a small set of stairs. After being knocked to the ground, Officer K.Y. was sprayed in the face with a fire extinguisher by an unknown individual.”

That incident allowed the crowd to start moving past police, the documents said. Eckerman and his two companions then went up to Statuary Hall on the second floor, where he again pushed his way forward to another police line, according to the documents. Eckerman again yelled at officers for several minutes, then moved with his companions to the Rayburn Reception Room, where he had his picture taken in front of a portrait of George Washington.

Surveillance video then captured Eckerman heading toward the back entrance to the House Chamber, where Ashli Babbitt was shot by a law enforcement officer as she tried to climb through a door where glass had been broken out to get to the House Chamber, the documents said. Just after the shooting, video showed Eckerman and his companions exiting the Capitol through the upper House doors around 2:44 p.m.

Outside, Eckerman was interviewed about the shooting by FreedomNews.tv, saying that “I don’t know her name, all I know is we went there (Capitol) as patriots. She is dead because we’re here. These mother (expletive deleted) are traitors, they are (expletive deleted) traitors!”

Authorities later interviewed two people who had been in contact with Eckerman by phone on Jan. 6. Both confirmed that the man in the photos was Eckerman, and one, identified in the court document as W-2, recalled running into Eckerman a few days after the insurrection.

“Eckerman showed W-2 photographs of the crowd outside the Capitol by displaying them on his phone,” the documents said. “Eckerman told W-2 that he went inside the Capitol and took a picture next to a painting of George Washington. Eckerman also told W-2 that he was several feet away from the woman who was shot and killed.”

On Aug. 20, more than seven months after the insurrection, Eckerman attended a special meeting of the Sedgwick County Commission to speak out against mask mandates intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re being lied to every day about vaccines,” he said. “I’m just telling you, I don’t trust them. I will never comply to this. I will never wear a mask. And I will never make my kids wear a mask ever. Never. I won’t do it. So I’m just telling you, I’m not alone. We don’t trust you. We don’t trust the media. We don’t trust the government. And I sure don’t trust the doctors…”

“I don’t want to be a problem. I don’t want to be one of the anti maskers, anti-vax people. I believe in vaccinations. I’m vaccinated, OK? Just not with this one, because I don’t know enough about it. And I’m not alone.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Rogers Centre renovations are coming. Here's what Blue Jays fans want to see

    Toronto Blue Jays fans are eagerly anticipating an update on the future of the Rogers Centre after years of debate on whether to demolish or renovate the iconic stadium. Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro will share details and initial renderings of an updated Rogers Centre at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Rogers added a few tweaks during the most recent offseason, such as LED lights and a new scoreboard. But the multipurpose venue hasn't seen any fundamental renovations since it first opened 33 ye

  • Piercy leads rainy 3M Open by 4 after long third round

    BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Scott Piercy shot a 5-under 66 at rain-soaked TPC Twin Cities on Saturday in round that was delayed more than 6 1/2 hours to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the 3M Open. The 43-year-old Piercy had a 18-under 195 total. He has four PGA Tour victories. Emiliano Grillo was second after a 67. Tony Finau and Doug Ghim were tied for third, five strokes back. They each shot 65. The top Canadian is Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., who is tied for 24th at 5 under.

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving after Tkachuk trade: 'The city has taken some body shots'

    Brad Treliving delivered a passionate press conference less than 24 hours after the Flames' blockbuster trade with the Panthers.

  • Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered. His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday — after his daughter Alexandra sang the national anthiem — and was humbled by his surroundings. “I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be here today and for giving me the joy of being able to travel this path, this path that has allowed me to be h

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that