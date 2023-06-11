Kansas man, 58, dies after car turns in front motorcycle along Kansas highway

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a car Saturday afternoon in eastern Kansas.

The motorcyclist was identified as 58-year-old Ryan Simpson of Hutchinson, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show.

The incident was reported around 3:46 p.m. along U.S. 54 at S. 100 Road in Bourbon County. Simpson was westbound on U.S. 54 in a 2015 Harley Davidson Road Glide. Another driver, 60-year-old Daniel Blake of Fort Scott was heading east on U.S. 54 in a 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis, the crash log read.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Blake failed to yield and turned in front Simpson resulting in Simpson overturning and striking the car, according to the report.

Simpson was taken to Via Christi where he died from his injuries. His passenger, 58-year-old Cynthia Simpson of Hutchinson, was taken to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri with suspected serious injuries, the crash log said.

Blake and his passenger, 75-year-old Martha Knackstedt of Fort Scott, were not injured in the crash.