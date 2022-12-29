Kansas Legislature, listen to the people on Medicaid expansion, marijuana and more

The Kansas City Star Editorial Board
·4 min read
Bo Rader/Wichita Eagle file photo

The Kansas Legislature will face a long list of to-do items when it convenes for the 2023 session on Jan. 9: tax policy, Medicaid expansion, marijuana, education spending.

It also confronts a list of don’t-do items, such as further abortion restrictions.

Because Kansas voters wisely returned Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to office for another four-year term, opportunities for compromise and progress exist in the weeks ahead. We urge lawmakers to abandon confrontation and political theater in 2023 and work to make Kansas better.

Tax cuts on food, not corporations

In the 2022 session, the Legislature voted to begin phasing out the state sales tax on food, beginning January 1, 2023. Political gamesmanship was at play: Republicans didn’t want Kelly taking credit for the reduction.

There is no good reason now to delay full elimination of the state food sales tax, which will drop to 4% from 6.5% in 2023 (it drops to 2% in 2024 and zero in 2025.) The food sales tax is a particular burden on the poor, especially in a time of high inflation. It’s the quickest, easiest way for the state to put money into the pockets of its residents.

For the record, we think Kelly waited far too long to pursue a state sales tax reduction on food. Had legislators passed the tax break three or four years ago, Kansans would have had hundreds of extra dollars to spend. (Don’t be fooled by the proposed food sales tax cut in 2019: That GOP bill was crammed with corporate tax cuts that were unwise and unnecessary.)

Other tax reform proposals include a cut in state taxes on Social Security benefits and property tax relief. Those ideas, and others, deserve a hearing, as long as the state’s projected budget surplus can be reasonably maintained.

Expand Medicaid to help rural hospitals

Republicans continue to resist the commonsense step of expanding Medicaid in the state. How many Kansans have suffered needlessly, or died, because they lacked access to health insurance and health care?

How many rural hospitals have closed because they’ve forgone the income Medicaid patients can provide? Too many.

According to some estimates, 45,000 Kansans have no practical access to health insurance without expanded Medicaid. It’s appalling that lawmakers would ignore their plight or refuse the federal dollars now going to other states. It is past time to enact Medicaid expansion in Kansas.

Legalize medical marijuana

Kansas remains an outlier among states by denying its residents access to pain-relieving medical marijuana. Lawmakers should rectify that mistake in 2023.

Some lawmakers make a moral case against therapeutic pot. How? Kansas has endorsed gambling, for heaven’s sake. We support that effort — perhaps in 2023, with tweaks in the law. But no state that enables gambling can make a moral argument against medical marijuana.

Legalizing medicinal cannabis should be a top priority in Topeka in 2023, and there are signs some Republicans are prepared to move forward. That’s good news.

Fund special education for schools

Kansas should fully fund the costs of special education in the state’s school districts. Currently, the state pays about 71% of those costs, according to estimates, instead of the 92% promised in state law.

The funding gap is more than $160 million. It’s covered by general revenue to school districts, which means less money available for other important school functions. Kansas should meet its commitment to students who need extra help.

While we’re at it, lawmakers should avoid any effort to undermine public education through private school tuition vouchers, credits, or other funding mechanisms. We have never objected to schooling options for parents, but taxpayers should not be required to subsidize those choices.

Water crisis, sports gambling

Kelly has said water policy will be a significant issue in 2023. The Legislature should spend serious time understanding climate change and its effect on water supplies. It can’t ignore the crisis.

Lawmakers may also want to revisit the state’s sports gambling architecture. It’s clear gambling won’t provide enough funds to lure the Chiefs to Wyandotte County, and that money should be spent somewhere else.

Ditch the culture wars

Legislators should avoid divisive debates on new abortion regulations in Kansas. Voters spoke loud and clear on the subject in August.

We also think lawmakers should avoid needless arguments over transgender youth athletes, school curricula, gun regulations and election reform. Legislators should keep a close eye on incoming Attorney General Kris Kobach, whose capacity for mischief and personal ambition are limitless.

The 2022 election is over. It’s time for the Legislature, and Gov. Kelly, to engage in the real work of governing. We hope they do so.

Latest Stories

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL's concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, but McDaniel said it is too early to name a starter for Miami's game at New England on Sunday. It is the second time this season that Tagovailo

  • Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins' playoff hopes teetering

    MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East. The Dolphins (8-7) haven't won since, and it's not clear when they'll see

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Most dominant OHL seasons of all time: Connor McDavid, John Tavares among top 10 players

    From Doug Gilmour to Connor McDavid, the OHL has seen some truly spectacular single-season performances over the years.

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Panthers run past Lions 37-23, maintain division title hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman ran for a career-high 165 yards and a touchdown, Chuba Hubbard added 125 yards rushing and the Carolina Panthers racked up a franchise record 320 yards on the ground to beat the Detroit Lions 37-23 on Saturday and keep their NFC South title hopes alive. Sam Darnold completed 15 of 22 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to improve to 3-1 as Carolina’s starting QB. Raheem Blackshear and D.J. Moore also scored for the Panthers, who amassed

  • Saints overcome deficit, bitter cold to beat Browns 17-10

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and the New Orleans Saints went outside and handled Cleveland's arctic-like cold in a 17-10 win Saturday over the Browns, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs. The Saints (6-9) were 0-6 in outdoor games this season before rallying to beat the Browns (6-9) in the coldest game in New Orleans history. Quarterback Deshaun Watson drove Cleveland to the Saints' 15 in the final minute, but he was sacked on fourth down wit

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Purdy leads 49ers past Commanders 37-20 for 8th straight win

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy shook off a sluggish first half and did what he has done since taking over as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers: He delivered big plays. Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 on Saturday for their eighth straight win. “He’s just getting the ball to us," Kittle said. "He’s great with the football. He puts it on target. He allows guys to run with it. He’s super savvy in th

  • Raptors' Siakam named Eastern Conference player of the week

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been named the Eastern Conference player of the week for the fifth time in his career. Siakam averaged 38.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 43.6 minutes per game as the Raptors went 2-1 last week. The 28-year-old had 38 points and a season-high 15 rebounds in a 104-101 loss to Philadelphia on Dec. 19 before scoring a career-high 52 points in a 113-106 win over New York on Dec. 21. Siakam became just the fifth player in franchise history to score 5

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (