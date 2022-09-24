Kansas' Lance Leipold could always coach. Becoming an overnight sensation at age 58 is fault of a broken system.

Dan Wolken, USA TODAY
·7 min read

It should have been obvious by his third, maybe fourth national championship that Lance Leipold really knew how to coach. But as each hiring cycle went by, with massive contracts being given out to the latest hot recruiter or overhyped coordinator, you never heard his name come up for any job at the Division I level.

Leipold wasn’t a secret. At Wisconsin-Whitewater, he won 109 of the 115 games he coached including six Division III titles in eight years. And yet, it tells you something about how lower division success is perceived in big-time college football that it took Buffalo  —  historically one of the worst Bowl Subdivision programs — giving him his big break in 2015. Even then, knowing Leipold would be just like every other failed Buffalo coach if it didn't work out, plucking a guy out of Division III was often characterized as risky, bold or outside-the-box rather than just a sound, solid football move.

And perhaps that explains why the college football coaching carousel is an annual self-fulfilling catastrophe.

Kansas coach Lance Leipold during the second quarter against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Kansas coach Lance Leipold during the second quarter against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium.

This weekend, Leipold led undefeated Kansas  — yes, that Kansas! — into a nationally televised matchup against 3-0 Duke. The Jayhawks have already beaten West Virginia on the road and won by 18 at Houston, which was the preseason favorite to win the American Athletic Conference.

And on Saturday, Leipold and the Jayhawks scored another big win — taking down the Blue Devils 35-27 behind quarterback Jalon Daniels to move to 4-0 for the first time since 2009.

In just his second season at Kansas, things are turning around so quickly that Leipold is now being discussed as an attractive candidate for more prominent jobs including the opening at Nebraska.

“My wife, Kelly, and I, we came to Lawrence, Kansas, not to move at this stage of our career,” Leipold said this week on Ryan Leaf’s The Straight Line podcast. “It’s flattering. … But our focus is trying to build the Kansas Jayhawks into a winner and a consistent winner for the long haul.”

TIGER TALE: Is Clemson's struggling offense a cause for concern?

WEEKEND FORECAST: Our Top 25 picks and bold predictions for Week 4

QB RANKINGS: Ohio State's C.J. Stroud jumpst Bryce Young for No. 1 spot

COLLEGE FOOTBALL FIX: Talking Arizona State, Mannings jumping shark

Time will tell if Leipold is serious about spending the rest of his coaching days at Kansas or gets the itch to rescue a fading blueblood.

But his journey to becoming an overnight sensation at age 58 says a lot about the coaching landscape and why so many “can’t miss” hires end up leaving school administrators and boosters holding the bag, which is usually filled with millions upon millions of dollars in buyout money.

As one veteran of the coaching space told me this week: “They all say it’s about winning games, but (athletics directors and university presidents) put too much emphasis on getting their fans and boosters excited. Everybody wants to win the press conference.”

And the reality is that fans and boosters will only be excited about what they have seen or what they think they know.

It’s easy to sell an offensive coordinator at Alabama or Ohio State who have put up video game numbers and been talked about breathlessly on national television. It’s a lot harder — and potentially career suicide for an athletics director — to convince people that great coaching can come from some place like the University of Sioux Falls.

But that’s exactly where you would have found Kalen DeBoer during the early 2000s, winning three NAIA national championships in four years. DeBoer, who seems to have woken up Washington after the brief but failed Jimmy Lake era, would not have been on the radar of any search firm or listed by college football reporters as a guy who should be in the mix for jobs. But it became clear pretty quickly after he got the offensive coordinator job at Southern Illinois, then Eastern Michigan, then Fresno State and Indiana, that he knew what he was doing.

Even Willie Fritz, who has been well known for a decade now because of the success he had at Georgia Southern and Tulane, spent 13 years winning at Division II Central Missouri before getting the call-up to Division I at Sam Houston State.

Ultimately, these guys found their way to big-time college football. But how many dozens of really good coaches ended up stuck in the lower levels because nobody paid attention? Given how many sure-thing hires end up imploding, perhaps the entire college football industry needs to broaden its horizons a bit.

Search firm executives spend a lot of time doing research and talking to people throughout the football industry about potential candidates, so that when a school hires them to facilitate a search they have a ready-made dossier of information on people who might be a good fit.

But as one person in that business acknowledged this week, their familiarity beyond FBS extends to maybe a handful of FCS coaches. Looking into candidates at Division II or III schools just isn’t practical, not merely because of the time it would take but because the athletics directors they work with aren’t going to risk their own careers on someone from that level.

“I’m here to mitigate risk,” the person said. “You want to take out as many variables as you can.”

And maybe there is risk given the massive differences in off-field responsibilities, dealing with boosters, media commitments and the general spotlight on every aspect of the job. Not everyone is built for the big stage.

Typically, though, the biggest concern about hiring from a lower level is recruiting. Coaching matters, but player procurement has long been the coin of the realm in college sports. How someone like Leipold can adapt from a Division III model where schools don’t even give scholarships to the ultra-competitive marketplace of Division I recruiting is a huge variable that boxes so many lower-level coaches out from these jobs.

Perhaps that mentality will evolve as schools rely more and more on name, image and likeness to aid their recruiting efforts. But it will always be easier for a school to sell Marcus Freeman, who can put Notre Dame immediately into the top five of the recruiting rankings despite no track record as a head coach, over someone who has been grinding it out at a no-name university in West Texas.

Danny White, who hired Leipold at Buffalo, could absorb that risk in his previous job. If he were in the same situation now as the athletics director at Tennessee, he might face a fan mutiny.

What we know, though, is the current model of hiring coaches doesn’t work most of the time. Just look at Kansas.

Turner Gill had years of experience as a Nebraska assistant and won just enough at Buffalo (ironically enough) to look like an up-and-comer. He went 5-19.

Kansas then went to the big name looking for redemption in Charlie Weis, whose nosedive at Notre Dame turned out not to be a coincidence. He went 6-22.

The Jayhawks then swung the other direction to the elite recruiter in David Beaty who was well-connected in Texas. He went 6-42.

Then Kansas tried Les Miles, the former national championship coach at LSU who was clearly past his prime. He went 3-18.

There were on-paper reasons to think any of those four might work — well, maybe not Weis — but it turns out the right guy to rebuild that program was hiding in plain sight.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that someone who dominated in Division III, where nothing comes easy, is having success on a much bigger stage. But it’s hard to find the next Lance Leipold when nobody’s really looking for him in the first place. 

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lance Leipold's Kansas success shows lower-division coaches can thrive

Latest Stories

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Canada Soccer makes new contract offer to men's and women's players

    Canada Soccer has made a new offer to its players in a bid to resolve their ongoing contract impasse. Earl Cochrane, Canada Soccer's general secretary, said a "comprehensive compensation offer" was made Tuesday to both the Canadian men and women. He declined to share details. Canada Soccer's previous offer was made in late June. At the time, it said it was looking "to equalize matters related to compensation for the player pool, travel policy, and the configuration of high-performance environmen

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Woodbine Mile victory earns Modern Games spot in NTRA thoroughbred poll

    TORONTO — An impressive victory in the $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile has earned Modern Games a spot in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association's top three-year-old thoroughbred poll. On Saturday, the Irish-bred 3/5 favourite, ridden by William Buick, became the first three year-old to win Woodbine Mile turf event at Woodbine Racetrack, finishing first by 5 1/4 lengths. With the victory, Modern Games secured the No. 10 spot in the NTRA poll with 47 points. The poll represents horses competi

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Homan eliminated at PointsBet Invitational after losing draw to the button

    FREDERICTON — Rachel Homan's third-seeded team was eliminated from the PointsBet Invitational Friday after dropping a 7-6 decision to Kristie Moore's sixth-seeded side. Moore, who's filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two points in the ninth end and held Homan to a single in the 10th. Since traditional extra ends are not used at this event, Moore sealed the victory by finding the rings with her draw to the button after Homan's throw was short of the paint. "I knew that that was

  • Brock Boeser refocused on hockey as Vancouver Canucks kick off training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Brock Boeser believes this is his year. The Vancouver Canucks right-winger struggled at times last season while dealing with the declining health of his father, Duke, but still managed 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 71 games. Duke Boeser died at the end of May following an extended battle with cancer and Parkinson's disease. “Last year was obviously a very tough year mentally and stuff. So it's just a lot different," Brock Boeser said as the Canucks opened training camp in

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • NHL Preview: Biggest questions looming over the Metropolitan Division

    The battle for the three playoff spots in the Metropolitan Division is shaping up to be a fierce one once again this season.

  • Hockey Canada facing backlash for survey on sexual assault allegations

    A recent survey distributed by Hockey Canada has left some shaking their heads over what they see as out-of-touch questions about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. The survey, which CBC News has seen, was distributed to parents, volunteers and coaches, seeking to gauge opinions on the sport's national body. It has been under intense scrutiny since news broke this spring of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ont., involving eight unidentified playe

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • Wander Franco drives in 3 as Rays beat Blue Jays 10-5

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco had three RBIs, Jonathan Aranda homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 on Thursday night in the opener of a big four-game series between playoff contenders. Randy Arozarena had three hits and drove in two runs for the Rays, who were coming off a three-game series in which they were swept by Houston and scored just twice. “Baseball’s weird. I saw a score tonight that was a little different.” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “They

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has