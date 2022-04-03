Kansas Jayhaws vs. UNC national championship game isn’t on CBS. Here’s how to watch

When the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team beat Miami last Sunday for a spot in the 2022 NCAA Final Four in New Orleans, the game was broadcast on CBS.

But KU’s national semifinal victory Saturday night over Villanova — and the Jayhawks’ appearance in Monday night’s national championship game against North Carolina — won’t be on over-the-air free television.

This year’s Final Four will be broadcast on TBS rather than CBS as part of the NCAA’s broadcast rights contract with Turner and CBS that started in 2016 and runs through the 2024 men’s tournament. In even years, the national semifinal and championship games are shown on cable. In odd years they’re on CBS and available over the air.

What channel is the KU basketball national championship game on?

Monday’s Kansas game vs. UNC is on TBS. In Kansas City, that’s channel 104 on Spectrum cable, 112/113 on AT&T U-Verse, 49 on Consolidated Communications, 284 on Google Fiber TV, 196 on Comcast, 247 on DirecTV and 139 on Dish Network.

How to stream the game

TBS is available on YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Sling’s Orange and Blue packages.

What time is the KU national title game?

The Kansas vs. UNC men’s NCAA championship game tips off at 8:20 p.m. Central time Monday.

What about KU watch parties?

The KU Alumni Association has put together a map of where to find official watch parties for the Jayhawks all over the country. There will also be a free watch party at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

Where is the Final Four?

The 2022 men’s Final Four will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on April 2 and 4.