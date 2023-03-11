Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Longhorns in Big 12 championship game: Probable starters

THE DETAILS

When: 5 p.m., Saturday

Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita.

PROBABLE STARTERS

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 24 KJ Adams 6-7 Soph. 10.5 F 10 Jalen Wilson 6-8 Jr. 20.0 G 15 Kevin McCullar 6-6 Sr. 10.7 G 4 Gradey Dick 6-8 Fr. 14.4 G 3 Dajuan Harris 6-1 Jr. 8.8 P No. Texas Ht. Yr. PPG F 23 Dillon Mitchell 6-8 Fr. 4.8 F 1 Dylan Disu 6-9 Sr. 7.7 G 10 Sir’Jabari Rice 6-4 Sr. 12.7 G 4 Tyrese Hunter 6-0 Soph. 10.5 G 5 Marcus Carr 6-2 Sr. 16.1

About No. 3 Kansas (27-6, 13-5):

Kansas is 12-3 in Big 12 Tournament championship games. KU is 3-0 versus Texas in the title contest. …Kansas leads the overall series with Texas, 37-13. … The two teams split their regular-season series in 2022-23. KU won 88-80 on Feb. 6 at Allen Fieldhouse. Gradey Dick scored 21 points to lead five Jayhawks in double figures. KU won despite Jalen Wilson scoring two points total. Marcus Carr had 29 points for UT. Texas cruised past KU 75-59 on March 4 at Moody Center in Austin in the regular-season finale for both teams. Rice had 23 points and Tyrese Hunter 20 for UT. Wilson had 23 points and 10 rebounds for KU. …

Texas has won four of the last six meetings against KU. The Jayhawks, however, have won six of the last 11. … Bill Self is 28-11 versus Texas while at KU. … KU, which lost in Erwin Center in Austin the last two seasons, went 11-9 all-time in the building, which closed after the 2021-22 season. KU is 0-1 in Moody. …

KU is 5-1 in neutral-site games. KU is 36-7 as the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tourney. … Kansas is 82-28 in league tournament play and 52-12 at the Big 12 postseason event. … Kansas is 48-10 all-time in the T-Mobile Center, including 2-0 this season. … Forward Jalen Wilson scored 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting, 3-of-7 from beyond the arc in Friday’s semifinal win over Iowa State. It marked his 71st career game with 10+ points and his 31st of the season. Wilson has now scored 20 or more points in 26 career games and 19 times this season, including four straight games. Wilson has 12 double-doubles this season including three in a row. Wilson now has 28 career double doubles, which ranks ninth in KU history. ...

Story continues

Dajuan Harris scored 11 points in the semifinals. Kansas is 24-0 when Harris scores in double figures, including 16-0 this season. ... With Harris’ 6 assists on Friday, he moved into 14th on KU’s all-time career assists list with 439, passing Mark Turgeon (1984-87) with 437 career assists.

About No. 7 Texas (25-8, 12-6):

Texas has advanced to the finals of the Big 12 Tournament by defeating Oklahoma State (61-47) and TCU (66-60). The Longhorns went 4-4 to conclude the regular season. Sir’Jabari Rice scored 15 points to lead UT versus OSU. Five players scored in double figures for the Longhorns. Dylan Disu and Christian Bishop scored 15 points apiece in the win over TCU. Marcus Carr went for 10 points …

Rodney Terry, who was named UT’s acting head coach a few hours prior to the Dec. 12 home game against Rice and interim head coach for the remainder of the season on Jan. 5, this week was named Sporting News national coach of the year. Terry has guided the Longhorns to a 18-7 mark, including six wins against AP Top 25 opponents. … Texas earned the No. 2 seed at the Big 12 Tournament, marking its best seed at the league’s postseason tourney since 2011 (also a 2 seed). …

Senior guard Carr is the first Texas player to earn first-team all-Big 12 honors since Isaiah Taylor in 2015-16. Carr finished the regular season with a 16.2 points per game average. … Rice is the second UT player (Kai Jones, 2020-21) to earn the Big 12’s sixth man award. Rice finished the regular season second on the team in scoring at 12.6 ppg. … The 23 regular-season victories mark the most regular-season wins by Texas since the 2010-11 season (25-6). Since the Big 12 moved to an 18-game round-robin schedule starting in the 2011-12 season, Texas reached the 12-win mark for the first time in league play (12-6 record). …

UT is 8-6 this season against AP Top 25 foes. The eight wins against AP-ranked teams tie for the most in program history. Texas went 8-5 against AP Top 25 teams in 2003-04, 7-4 in 2005-06 and 7-6 in 2020-21 … Terry was a former head coach at UTEP and Fresno State for a combined 10 seasons, where he had an overall mark of 163-156. He spent three years (2018-21) as head coach at UTEP and posted a 37-48 mark, including a 29-27 record in his final two seasons. In his second year in El Paso (2019-20), the Miners went 17-15 to post their first winning season in four years. Terry worked for seven years (2011-18) as the head coach at Fresno State (126-108).