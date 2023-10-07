Kansas Jayhawks scrimmage at Late Night in Phog: Takeaways include KJ Adams’ passing

The University of Kansas basketball program held its 39th annual Late Night in the Phog event Friday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

The annual fan-friendly extravaganza tipped off basketball season for the KU men’s and women’s teams. Each squad held a scrimmage, in which players both familiar and new to KU showed off their moves.

The women’s Blue team won 31- 27, while the men’s Crimson side prevailed 24-19.

Here are some takeaways from both scrimmages:

Five-star freshman guard S’Mya Nichols impresses

S’Mya Nichols, the freshman guard from Overland Park, received a shoutout from KU women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider before the game.

He noted that Nichols was the program’s highest-rated recruit in 20 years. And she showed why during Friday evening’s 10-minute scrimmage.

As the point guard for the Blue team, Nichols was in total control of the offense. She pushed the pace when necessary, took advantage of lackadaisical transition defense and scored at will.

Sure, the effort level from the Red team could’ve been higher, but it was good to see Nichols at ease already. She’ll likely be a key contributor for a squad that’s hungry to build off last season’s WNIT championship.

Defensive intensity ran high in men’s scrimmage

It took more than five minutes of playing time for the two men’s teams to combine for more than 10 points.

A big reason for that? The defensive intensity from both squads was impressive.

Guys got back quickly in transition and contested nearly every shot, things you don’t necessarily see during scrimmages. But players on both squads missed multiple shots around the rim.

KJ Adams showcases his passing prowess

One of the biggest questions heading into Late Night involved the role of men’s forward KJ Adams on offense.

On Friday, he showed that he can play whatever role KU needs him to play.

The Jayhawks used him as a secondary creator at times. He wowed the crowd by finding freshman guard Johnny Furphy inside for a thunderous dunk.

Before that, he created a wide-open three-pointer for Kevin McCullar (who missed it).

There isn’t a ton to take away from a scrimmage like this, but if the Jayhawks can utilize Adams’ ample skill-set their offense could be even more prolific than expected.