Kansas Jayhawks QB Jalon Daniels ‘doubtful’ to play vs. Oklahoma State, report says

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, who missed the last two games against Texas and UCF due to a back injury, is considered “doubtful” for the upcoming game against Oklahoma State, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Tuesday.

Daniels has “been dealing with back issues that kept him out of practice on Monday and Tuesday,” Thamel wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Veteran back-up Jason Bean is expected to start again.”

This report comes one day after KU coach Lance Leipold said Daniels missed another practice on Monday.

Daniels has missed three games this season, including Kansas’ season-opening win over Missouri State. His original back injury dates back to the Jayhawks’ preseason camp.

Daniels started three games before re-aggravating his back injury just hours before KU’s 40-14 loss to Texas. In fact, the Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) kept Daniels off the sideline against UCF to protect from any “quick movements and things” that could apparently aggravate or worsen his injury, according to Leipold after that game.

Bean has started three games in place of Daniels this season. He has thrown for 503 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. The Jayhawks are 2-1 in his starts.

As for long-term ramifications of Daniels’ injury: Early last week, Leipold shot down a question about whether the coaching staff was worried that Daniels might be forced to sit out the rest of 2023.

“Not at all,” Leipold said. “That’s never been brought up.”