Kansas Jayhawks Q&A: Will QB Jalon Daniels start on Friday? + KU’s CFB Playoff goals

The College Football Playoff is set to expand from four teams to 12 in the 2024 season.

A year removed from Kansas ending its bowl drought to win six games for the first time since 2008, what exactly would it take for the Jayhawks to make the playoff? Could it happen in the next couple seasons?

The Star posed that very question to Kansas athletic director Travis Goff. He believes it could happen sooner rather than later.

“I don’t know why we would think we couldn’t be a playoff program at KU,” Goff told The Star. “You think about the expansion. You think about the way the Big 12 (exists), with access and opportunities. There’s no reason to think that the Big 12 wouldn’t have two teams basically every year. We should expect to have two teams every year in the Big 12. And why would we put a ceiling on our football program? We could be one of two teams that could be a playoff contender.

“I won’t speak for Lance, and I will never skip steps. ... We just have to layer on to continue to build this thing in the right way. But absolutely, that would be on the list of things that we fully believe can happen at KU.”

I have no idea if/when Kansas will make the College Football Playoff, but as long as coach Lance Leipold and quarterback Jalon Daniels are around — it might be KU’s best shot in a long time. Daniels, by the way, can still return for one more season after this year.

If you’re interested in more from my interview with Goff, we also spoke about football stadium fundraising and KU basketball’s outstanding NCAA/IARP case.

With that, it’s time for another Kansas Jayhawks Q&A. As always, thank you for the questions!

It seems from the last game HCLL still has an aversion to punting. Is that reflective of concern for special teams? Defence? Confidence in offense? — Ellis Lindison (@ELindison) September 6, 2023

Great question! So, this is a two-part answer. First, Leipold has been very complimentary of the special teams all camp — especially punter Damon Greaves, so it’s not due to a lack of trust in special teams.

Leipold has talked about how perfect it is that Kansas hasn’t used its punter yet, which indicates he trusts the offense and knows that the longer the offense is out on the field, the better. That’s what will win KU games and allows the defense to rest more.

Don’t read too much into it.

To me "back stiffess" means you need a massage or an hour in a hot tub. Apparently this is code for something else. Any idea what the problem is? — Neil M Croxton (@The_NeillyC) September 6, 2023

Back injuries are complicated and finicky, so Kansas is being extra cautious. That’s especially the case because Daniels is so critical to KU’s success this year. The KU staff wants and needs him fully ready to go, which can be difficult to project with an injury that lingers.

The good news is Daniels appears to be on the mend. Between the two straight days of increased reps for Daniels, according to the KU coaching staff, and confidence that Daniels is preparing to start from a source close to the KU quarterback, signs are pointing toward his return, and start, next game.

Again, though, it’s a back injury, and nothing is guaranteed. But I’m optimistic Daniels will be good to go come Friday.

Which of the transferred players will fans wish had remained on this year’s team and what spot would they fill? — Mike Vogel ‍️ (@mikvogel) September 6, 2023

It has to be big man Ernest Udeh. I’m a big believer in his talent, and he’s an incredible defender that can guard multiple positions. He’d be the backup big to Hunter Dickinson, so what Parker Braun’s role is right now, with the chance for more down the line.

Which Illinois player(s) should we keep an eye on Friday? — John Murphy (@jem522) September 6, 2023

Here are three Illinois players to watch for on Friday.

Defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton: He was a second-team All-American last season and is projected as a first-round pick in most NFL mock drafts. He had 62 total tackles and 5.5 sacks last season — so KU’s offensive line needs to contain him.

Quarterback Luke Altmyer: In his first career start against Toledo last week, he threw for 211 yards and a pair of touchdowns while having more than 50 yards on the ground. KU’s defense will be busy ensuring he’s contained in the air and on the ground.

Wide receiver Pat Bryant: The sophomore had six receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns last week against Toledo. He had a modest season last year, finishing under 500 receiving yards, but that doesn’t mean KU can underestimate him.