Kansas Jayhawks move up two spots in Associated Press men’s basketball Top 25 poll

Kansas has moved up two spots — from No. 9 to No. 7 — in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll after defeating Iowa State and West Virginia in a pair of home games last week.

Baylor, after losing home games to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State, dropped from No. 1 to No. 5 in the weekly poll.

Gonzaga (14-2) ascended from No. 2 into the top spot, followed by Auburn (16-1), Arizona (14-1), Purdue (14-2), Baylor (15-2), Duke (14-2), KU (14-2), Wisconsin (14-2), UCLA (11-2), Houston (15-2), Villanova (13-4), Kentucky (14-3), LSU (15-2), Michigan State (14-3), Iowa State (14-3), USC (14-2), Illinois (13-3), Texas Tech (13-4), Ohio State (11-4), Xavier (13-3), Providence (14-2), Loyola Chicago (13-2), Texas (13-4), Tennessee (11-5) and UConn (11-4).

Others receiving votes: Iowa, BYU, Davidson, Alabama, San Diego State, Miami, Oregon, West Virginia, Colorado State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, TCU, Indiana and North Carolina.

KU will meet Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Gonzaga is No. 1 despite receiving 25 first-place votes to No. 2 Auburn’s 36 firsts. The Bulldogs totaled 1,486 points from the media panel to Auburn’s 1,482. Those were the only two programs to receive first-place votes.