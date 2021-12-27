Kansas Jayhawks move to No. 6 in Associated Press men’s basketball poll

Gary Bedore
·1 min read
In this article:
Kansas has moved from No. 7 to No. 6 in the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, which was released Monday.

Baylor (11-0) remained No. 1 for the third straight week, followed by Duke (11-1), Purdue (11-1), Gonzaga (10-2), UCLA (8-1), KU (9-1), USC (12-0), Iowa State (12-0), Arizona (11-1) and Michigan State (10-2).

Auburn (11-1) is No. 11, followed by Houston (11-3), Ohio State (8-2), Tennessee (9-2), Seton Hall (9-1), LSU (12-0), Texas (9-2), Kentucky (9-2), Alabama (9-3), Colorado State (10-0), Providence (11-1), Villanova (8-4), Xavier (11-2), Wisconsin (9-2) and Texas Tech (9-2).

Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, Connecticut 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Davidson 2, Iowa 2, Memphis 1, Creighton 1, Minnesota 1.

The Big 12 has four teams in the Top 25: BU at No. 1, KU at No. 6, Texas at No. 17 and Texas Tech at No. 25. Oklahoma and West Virginia received votes.

  1. Baylor

  2. Duke

  3. Purdue

  4. Gonzaga

  5. UCLA

  6. Kansas

  7. USC

  8. Iowa State

  9. Arizona

  10. Michigan State

  11. Auburn

  12. Houston

  13. Ohio State

  14. Tennessee

  15. Seton Hall

  16. LSU

  17. Texas

  18. Kentucky

  19. Alabama

  20. Colorado State

  21. Providence

  22. Villanova

  23. Xavier

  24. Wisconsin

  25. Texas Tech

