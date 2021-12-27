Kansas Jayhawks move to No. 6 in Associated Press men’s basketball poll

Kansas has moved from No. 7 to No. 6 in the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, which was released Monday.

Baylor (11-0) remained No. 1 for the third straight week, followed by Duke (11-1), Purdue (11-1), Gonzaga (10-2), UCLA (8-1), KU (9-1), USC (12-0), Iowa State (12-0), Arizona (11-1) and Michigan State (10-2).

Auburn (11-1) is No. 11, followed by Houston (11-3), Ohio State (8-2), Tennessee (9-2), Seton Hall (9-1), LSU (12-0), Texas (9-2), Kentucky (9-2), Alabama (9-3), Colorado State (10-0), Providence (11-1), Villanova (8-4), Xavier (11-2), Wisconsin (9-2) and Texas Tech (9-2).

Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, Connecticut 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Davidson 2, Iowa 2, Memphis 1, Creighton 1, Minnesota 1.

The Big 12 has four teams in the Top 25: BU at No. 1, KU at No. 6, Texas at No. 17 and Texas Tech at No. 25. Oklahoma and West Virginia received votes.