Kansas Jayhawks move to No. 6 in Associated Press men’s basketball poll
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kansas has moved from No. 7 to No. 6 in the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, which was released Monday.
Baylor (11-0) remained No. 1 for the third straight week, followed by Duke (11-1), Purdue (11-1), Gonzaga (10-2), UCLA (8-1), KU (9-1), USC (12-0), Iowa State (12-0), Arizona (11-1) and Michigan State (10-2).
Auburn (11-1) is No. 11, followed by Houston (11-3), Ohio State (8-2), Tennessee (9-2), Seton Hall (9-1), LSU (12-0), Texas (9-2), Kentucky (9-2), Alabama (9-3), Colorado State (10-0), Providence (11-1), Villanova (8-4), Xavier (11-2), Wisconsin (9-2) and Texas Tech (9-2).
Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, Connecticut 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Davidson 2, Iowa 2, Memphis 1, Creighton 1, Minnesota 1.
The Big 12 has four teams in the Top 25: BU at No. 1, KU at No. 6, Texas at No. 17 and Texas Tech at No. 25. Oklahoma and West Virginia received votes.
Baylor
Duke
Purdue
Gonzaga
UCLA
Kansas
USC
Iowa State
Arizona
Michigan State
Auburn
Houston
Ohio State
Tennessee
Seton Hall
LSU
Texas
Kentucky
Alabama
Colorado State
Providence
Villanova
Xavier
Wisconsin
Texas Tech
Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, Connecticut 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Davidson 2, Iowa 2, Memphis 1, Creighton 1, Minnesota 1