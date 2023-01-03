Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball at Texas Tech: Probable starters, TV, tipoff, facts

THE DETAILS

When/where: 8 p.m., Tuesday, United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock Texas.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita

PROBABLE STARTERS

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 24 KJ Adams 6-7 Soph. 9.0 F 10 Jalen Wilson 6-8 Jr. 21.0 G 15 Kevin McCullar 6-6 Sr. 11.5 G 4 Gradey Dick 6-8 Fr. 14.8 G 3 Dajuan Harris 6-1 Jr. 7.5 P No. Texas Tech Ht. Yr. PPG F 0 Kevin Obanor 6-8 Sr. 15.8 F 12 Daniel Batcho 6-11 Soph. 12.3 G 23 De’vion Harmon 6-2 Sr. 12.2 G 2 Pop Isaacs 6-2 Fr. 10.8 G 20 Jaylon Tyson 6-7 Soph. 10.0

About No. 3 Kansas (12-1, 1-0): KU leads the all-time series 41-7. The Jayhawks have won two in a row, six of seven and 24 of the last 27 meetings versus the Red Raiders. ... KU is 16-6 against the Red Raiders in meetings in Lubbock, including 12-4 in United Supermarkets Arena (USA). KU has won two of the last three meetings in Lubbock and 10 of the last 12. ... TTU’s last two wins versus KU were at USA in 2019 and last season. Five of the last seven meetings have been decided by six points or less. ... KU is 4-0 versus Tech in the tournament: 90-50 in the 2002 semifinals, 80-68 in the 2010 quarterfinals, 91-63 in the 2013 quarterfinals and 74-65 in the 2022 finals. ... Bill Self is 27-6 versus Tech as KU coach. … KU last season went 2-1 versus Tech. Texas Tech defeated Kansas, 75-67, on Jan. 8 in Lubbock, Texas. Kansas won the second meeting, 94-91, in double overtime, on Jan. 19 in Lawrence. … KU has won six consecutive games since a loss to Tennessee. ... KU has won three straight road league openers, last falling to Iowa State, 77-60, on Jan. 5, 2019. … KU is 12-1 or better for the second straight season, the third time in the last five years and 10th time in head Self’s 20 seasons at KU. … Kansas is 3-0 in games this season decided by five points or less or overtime. … . The Jayhawks have at least 10 offensive rebounds in 11 of 13 games. … Jalen Wilson has scored 20 or more points in eight games this season and 15 in his career. Wilson is No. 61 on KU’s all-time scoring list in Kansas history with 1,025 points. …

About Texas Tech (10-3, 0-1): Tech in the nonconference season defeated Northwestern State, Texas Southern, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Georgetown, Wichita State, Eastern Washington, Jackson State, Houston Christian, South Carolina State and lost to Creighton and Ohio State. Tech fell to TCU, 67-61, in Saturday’s league opener for both teams in Fort Worth. … Second-year coach Mark Adams is 37-12 overall as Tech coach. The Red Raiders are 26-0 at home under Adams. A 1979 Tech graduate, Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 overall record, 12-6 conference mark, Big 12 tournament final and the NCAA Sweet 16 in his first season as the head coach. He was named the Associated Press Big 12 Coach of the Year and was a finalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year… His 27 wins last season were the most by a first-year Tech head coach. … Tech returned only one starter (Kevin Obanor) and three lettermen (Daniel Batcho, KJ Allen and Obanor) from last year’s team while welcoming five transfers (D’Maurian Williams, Fardaws Aimaq, Jaylon Tyson, De’Vion Harmon, Kerwin Walton) and five true freshmen (Lamar Washington, Pop Isaacs, Elijah Fisher, Robert Jennings, CJ Williams). … The Red Raiders limited Louisville to 22.4% shooting and also held Northwestern State to only 28.4% in their best defensive efforts of the season … Tech had 19 steals against Jackson State. Obanor had four while Isaacs, Washington and Williams had three each… The program record for steals in a game is 24 against Nicholls in 2002. ... The Red Raiders have held five opponents under 60 points, two under 50 and one under 40 with Louisville scoring 38 points … Adams’ two Red Raider teams are 26-0 home. Tech’s last home loss came to West Virginia (82-71) on February 9, 2021. ... The Red Raiders went 18-0 at home last season, including 9-0 in Big 12 play… The team is scheduled to play 17 home games this season and is currently 8-0. ... Tech’s program record is 35 straight home victories… That streak started with four wins at the end of the 1993-94 season before a pair of 13-0 runs (1994-95 and 1995-96) and then five home wins to start the 1996-97 season. ... Tech is currently 0-2 against ranked opponents this season with a loss to No. 10 Creighton before falling to No. 18 TCU on Saturday.