Kansas Jayhawks lose Maui charity basketball game at Illinois. Here are some takeaways

Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson heard a resounding boos while coach Bill Self was greeted with polite applause during pre-game introductions at Sunday’s Kansas-Illinois Maui Relief exhibition men’s basketball game at U of I’s State Farm Center.

One member of the Illinois student section, seated right behind press row near the KU bench, was even heard chanting “Let’s Go Bill,” moments ahead of the opening tipoff for t

As the No 1-ranked Jayhawks went on to play — and lose 82-75 to — the Illini, it became clear the Illinois student section was out to make life miserable not on former Illini coach Self, but former Big Ten rival/Michigan center Dickinson.

Dickinson missed his first three shots, and entering the first TV timeout, U of I led 13-11. The 7-foot-2 Dickinson finished the game with 22 points and nine rebounds but also still winless against the Illini (he was 0-4 versus Illinois as a Wolverine).

The 7-foot-2 Dickinson infuriated Illini fans by delivering a hard foul to Illinois big man Dain Dainja, who’d attempted an inside shot with 13:43 left. The refs checked the monitor but did not deem the foul a flagrant one.

Tempers also flared with 7:50 left and Illinois up by five when Nick Timberlake and Ty Rodgers were each tagged with a technical for barking at each other after a foul down low.

Kevin McCullar led the way for KU with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the first half and 25 points for the game. McCullar, who hit 9 of 14 shots and was 5-of-9 from the line, left for the locker room with assistance after diving for a loose ball with 52.5 left and KU down five.

Illinois sizzled from three-point range, hitting 11 of 27 attempts to KU’s 3 of 12..

It was pretty apparent however, that none of the current Illinois students hold ill will toward Self, who coached in Champaign from 2000-03.

There were no jeers or boos directed Self’s way during the game.

Here are some takeaways from Sunday’s exhibition game ...

Starting lineup revealed

KU coach Self, as he indicated last week, went with Hunter Dickinson, KJ Adams, Dajuan Harris and Kevin McCullar as starters.

Story continues

The fifth starter was freshman McDonald’s All-American Elmarko Jackson. Self had said he would choose between Jackson and Nick Timberlake as the fifth starter.

Self said it was too early to decide which Jayhawk would open the regular season starting next to Adams, McCullar, Dickinson and Harris. Jackson hit a driving layup for KU’s first points.

Braun subbed for Dickinson early

Dickinson was ineffective early, missing his first three shots by the first TV time out. At that point he had a rebound and a block.

Parker Braun was KU’s first sub at 13:29, entering for Dickinson. Self said, “Parker do you see what he’s doing wrong?” Braun nodded in the affirmative before checking in. Nick Timberlake, who hit a three with 9:54 left to give KU a 17-16 lead, was the second KU sub … for Jackson.

Dickinson’s first bucket came as a banked-in three-pointer with 8:30 left in the half. “That’s a bad shot,” could be heard from the Illini student section seated right behind press row.

Dickinson then heated up to score eight points in the first half on 3-of-8 shooting. He also grabbed four rebounds.

Big man burns KU from three

Coleman Hawkins, who is 6-foot-10, drained three early three-pointers and the Illini led 31-23 with five minutes left in the first. Hawkins finished with 14 points. Terrence Shannon had 28 for the winners.

Illinois scored at will from beyond the arc in the first half, canning seven of 16 attempts for a 43-37 lead at halftime. KU was 2 of 3 from three-point range in the first half.