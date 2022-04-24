Kansas Jayhawks junior guard Christian Braun declares for NBA Draft, keeps return open

Kansas junior guard Christian Braun has decided to enter his name in the 2022 NBA Draft, he announced Sunday on Twitter.

KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self said there is still a chance the 6-foot-7, 218-pound graduate of Blue Valley Northwest High School could return for a senior season. He has until June 1 to remove his name from the draft if he wishes to maintain his college eligibility. The NBA Draft is June 23.

“We all believe Christian is a first-round talent,” Self said Sunday. “We think he has a shot to go high in the draft and we are very hopeful that he does. If he doesn’t get the feedback, he wants to keep his amateur eligibility available to him and keep his options open to return to school.

“I honestly believe if Christian performs like he is capable of performing, he’s a guy who is talented enough that the feedback he’ll receive is one that he can be a high draft pick and then it will be Christian’s and his family’s decision to do whatever they want to do after that.”

Braun averaged 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds a game for KU during its 34-6 national championship season.

Braun wrote Sunday on Twitter: “Just a kid from Kansas. That’s where I started this journey. Now, three years later I’m a National Champion. None of that would be possible though, without the best teammates, coaches, and fans in the world.

“To say I love Kansas would be an understatement. This place is beyond special. No matter where life or basketball takes me, I will be a Jayhawk forever and represent this program to the best of my abilities.

“With that being said, after talking with my coaches and family, I would like to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft. Who knows that the future holds but I look forward to learning a lot over these next few months in this process.

“Thank you for your support every time we stepped on the court representing this amazing basketball program. Forever a Jayhawk!”

KU senior forward David McCormack on Tuesday indicated he entered his name in the draft. Sports agency Seven1 Sports and Entertainment Group has announced the signing of KU redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson as a client in advance of the draft. Wilson has yet to put out a statement indicating his future plans.