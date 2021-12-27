Kansas Jayhawks’ home game against Harvard, set for Wednesday, has been called off

The Kansas-Harvard men’s basketball game, previously set for Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse, has been canceled because of a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests within the Harvard program, KU’s athletic department announced Sunday night.

The game will not be rescheduled this season.

KU is now looking for an opponent to fill the cancellation by Harvard. KU senior associate AD Dan Beckler said the Jayhawks would like to play a yet-to-be-determined foe Wednesday at Allen Fieldhouse if at all possible.

All tickets issued for the Harvard game would automatically be transferred with the details of the new opponent, if/once that is finalized, KU indicated.

Harvard’s athletic department issued a statement about the cancellation of the game.

“The Ivy League continues to keep the safety of its student-athletes, staff and greater campus communities at the forefront of its decision-making during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the school’s news release stated.

KU, 9-1, was to have faced 8-4 Harvard of the Ivy League at 7 p.m., Wednesday at Allen. The Jayhawks also had their last game called off. KU was to have played Colorado on Tuesday in Boulder but it was canceled because of COVID issues in the Buffs’ program.

The Jayhawks last played on Dec .18 against Stephen F. Austin. After Harvard, the next game on the slate is Jan. 1 at home versus TCU in the Big 12 opener for both teams.