Kansas Jayhawks will head to New York for Champions Classic fully vaccinated

Kansas men’s basketball players, coaches and support staff members should not face any travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic during their upcoming trip to the country’s largest city, New York.

“All our guys are vaccinated so we’re happy about that. So that won’t be an issue at all,” KU coach Bill Self said Thursday night on his Hawk Talk radio show.

“The vast majority of us got our boosters today (Thursday). So we’re pretty happy about that too. Some of our athletes, if not all, had that available (to them) today. Maybe not every one of our guys got it (COVID-19 booster shot) but the majority of our guys got a booster as well.”

The Jayhawks will fly to Big Apple on Monday in advance of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. Central time regular-season opener against Michigan State in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden.

The tradition-rich Garden currently follows the “Key to NYC” vaccination requirement, which became effective on Aug. 17 in response to the Delta variant surge of COVID. It requires individuals to show proof of vaccination to gain entrance to all of the city’s entertainment venues (including the Garden, Broadway theatres and restaurants).

According to Madison Square Garden’s official website, “government mandates for attending indoor events at venues such as the Garden, currently state all guests 12 and older are required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. This means you’ve had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine prior to attending. Guests may also show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. This means the day of your event is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose, which, depending on the type of vaccine, may be one dose or two.”

According to the Garden website, fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear a mask in the building.

“Everyone else will be required to wear a mask while in the Garden, except while actively eating or drinking,” the website stated. “Children under age 12 can attend events with a vaccinated adult, but please note, ages 2 to 11 will need to wear a mask while inside the venue, except while actively eating or drinking,” the Garden Website reported.

A KU official told The Star on Friday that members of KU’s traveling party will bring proof of vaccination either via the card they received when vaccinated or cell phone picture of the card. Fans age 12 and older attending the Champions Classic, according to the Garden website, “will have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination through a physical copy, photo on their smartphone, or mobile app, along with an appropriate ID matching the name on your documentation. Doors will open at least 90 minutes prior to the event. Guests will be directed to recommended entrances based on seat locations – this information will be clearly displayed on your digital ticket.”

Freshman Cuffe is from New York

One member of KU’s team is especially looking forward to heading to New York. Kyle Cuffe Jr. lists his hometown as Harlem, New York.

“I’m the only one on the team from New York and going back home. That’s going to be exciting for us to play there and see my family and friends,” said Cuffe, a 6-2, 180-pound combo guard who played last season at Blair Academy in in Toms River, New Jersey.

Asked how many supporters he’d have in the Garden stands, Cuffe said: “A lot. My parents, my siblings, my grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins. Not even just family members but friends I grew up with my whole life.”

Cuffe said his favorite memory in the Garden was “when I was 14 or 15 years old, I was there with my dad (Kyle Cuffe Sr.) who went to St. John’s. They beat Duke that year when they (Blue Devils) had Marvin Bagley. St. John’s had Shamorie Ponds. My dad was really excited they won because when he played in the Garden for St. John’s, he played against Duke and actually won as well. That was like a real homecoming for him.”

KU will fly back to Kansas after Tuesday’s game and begin preparations for a 7 p.m. Friday game against Tarleton State at Allen Fieldhouse.