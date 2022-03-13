Kansas Jayhawks head to Fort Worth as No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional

Big 12 regular-season and postseason tournament champion Kansas has been awarded the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Regional of the men’s NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks (28-6) secured their ninth No. 1 seed in 19-year Bill Self era (there was no NCAA Tournament or bracket in 2020 because of COVID-19).

They will open play Thursday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas against the winner of a First Four game on Tuesday between No. 16 seeds Texas Southern and Texas A&M Corpus Christi in Dayton, Ohio.

If KU wins its first round game, it would meet No. 8 seed San Diego State or No. 9 seed Creighton on Saturday for a spot in the Sweet 16 in Chicago. Also in KU’s regional: No. 2 seed Auburn, No. 3 seed Wisconsin, No. 4 seed Providence and No. 5 seed Iowa, which won the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday.

Gonzaga was awarded the overall No. 1 seed and will play in the West Regional. Arizona was the second No. 1 seed and was assigned the South Regional. After KU, Baylor was the final No. 1 seed and will be in the East Regional, also opening play in Fort Worth.

KU is a No. 1 seed for the first time since the 2018 postseason, when it advanced to the Final Four. This is the Jayhawks’ NCAA record 32nd consecutive tournament appearance and 50th overall.

This story will be updated