Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin out for home game vs. George Mason. Here’s why

Kansas point guard Remy Martin was held out for the team’s home game against George Mason because of a knee injury suffered in Wednesday’s victory against Nevada.

KU coach Bill Self said on the ESPN+ pre-game program Jayhawk GameDay Live that Martin tweaked his knee in the first half against Nevada, though Martin went back in to play after that. Self said Martin’s knee subsequently stiffened up and swelled, though an MRI taken on the knee was negative.

Forward Jalen Wilson made his first start of the season in Martin’s place.

Martin had started all of KU’s 11 previous games, averaging 10.7 points, 3.3 assists and 26.6 minutes.