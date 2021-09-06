Kansas Jayhawks football vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: Five things to know

The Kansas Jayhawks play Game 2 of the Lance Leipold era at Coastal Carolina on Friday.

Here are details and five things to know about the game.

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Central time Friday

Where: Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita

The line: Coastal Carolina by 27.

Impressive opener. The Chanticleers had no issues with FCS program Citadel in Week 1, winning 52-14 in a contest where coach Jamey Chadwell began resting his starters early in the third quarter. Coastal Carolina scored touchdowns on six of its first seven drives, while quarterback Grayson McCall completed 16 of 19 passes for 262 yards before exiting.

3-for-3? Coastal Carolina will be going for a three-game sweep after defeating KU each of the last two seasons in Lawrence. The Chanticleers defeated the Jayhawks, 12-7, in 2019 — their first Power Five win in program history — before winning 38-23 in last year’s season opener.

Super-old. The Chanticleers had 13 players return for a super-senior season, while also welcoming back a combined 19 of 22 starters on offense and defense. Before the year started, ESPN’s advanced statistics ranked Coastal Carolina 21st nationally in returning production (KU, for comparison, was 84th).

Decent debut. Though KU quarterback Jason Bean’s stats from Game 1 weren’t overwhelming, he came through on a fourth-quarter game-winning drive and didn’t turn it over. In fact, Bean (two passing touchdowns, no interceptions vs. South Dakota) is the first KU quarterback to throw for at least two TDs with no picks in his debut since Todd Reesing in 2007.