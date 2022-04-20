Kansas Jayhawks football loses expected starter on offense to NCAA transfer portal

Kansas receiver Lawrence Arnold announced Tuesday on Twitter he was re-opening his recruitment.

Arnold, a 6-foot-3 redshirt sophomore from DeSoto, Texas, who tied for second on the team last season with 27 receptions, also posted 316 yards and three touchdowns. Two of his three scores came in the season-opening win against South Dakota.

“After praying and long talks with my family I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Arnold said. “Thank you KU for everything.”

The news leaves KU even thinner at receiver, a position which already was a question mark heading into 2022.

Last year’s top wideout, Kwamie Lassiter II, graduated. That leaves Trevor Wilson (27 catches, 364 yards) and Luke Grimm (22 catches, 349 yards) as the Jayhawks’ top two returning players at the position that coach Lance Leipold did not address with any scholarship players in his latest recruiting class.

Perhaps that will change now, given the circumstances. Leipold should have scholarship space to look in the transfer portal for additions that could come this summer, which perhaps could be easier to balance now given recent attrition at that spot.

Just after Arnold’s announcement, KU receiver Majik Rector announced he would be entering the portal. A 5-foot-9 redshirt freshman from Dallas, Rector had yet to play a snap for KU.

Both Arnold and Rector were recruited to KU by former receivers coach Emmett Jones, who now is wideouts coach with Texas Tech.