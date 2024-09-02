Kansas Jayhawks football coach discusses injuries, preparation for Illinois game

Kansas Jayhawks football coach Lance Leipold likes the overall health status of his team as preparations continue for Saturday’s road game against Illinois.

That’s notable because several Jayhawks were unable to play in Thursday’s 48-3 victory over Lindenwood at Children’s Mercy Park — among them, defensive tackle Caleb Taylor and wide receiver Keaton Kubecka.

Leipold provided a brief injury update about both players Monday: Taylor’s name was on the depth chart KU released Monday, while Kubecka was spotted on the sideline Thursday wearing a brace on his leg.

“I’m not sure yet on both,” Leipold said of their respective status. “I would think Caleb will be there sooner than Keaton.”

Another player to watch: defensive end Bai Jobe. The Michigan State transfer played some late-game relief snaps against Lindenwood. And despite wearing a cast on his hand, he finished with two tackles.

On Monday, Leipold explained where Jobe stands among KU’s corps of defensive ends.

“Bai is in a competitive situation,” the coach said. “(I) haven’t really gotten the final word on where it’s going to be for this week with his hand. They continue to X-ray and reduce-cast ... but for me, when I go out there, he looks just as wrapped up as it’s always been.

“So we’re getting closer ... You see flashes of his athleticism and speed and he plays hard. ... We’ve just got to keep working and see where it takes us. But I am excited about the future and the athleticism of this group.”

Kansas faces familiar foe in Fighting Illini

KU is no stranger to Illinois, having defeated the Fighting Illini 34-23 last season in Lawrence. Saturday’s matchup will wrap up the schools’ home-and-home series.

Illinois defeated Eastern Illinois 45-0 Thursday, and Leipold believes this season’s Illinois team is better than last year’s.

“They are a physical Big Ten team — they’ve improved over last year,” he said. “They are going to be physical up front, use the tight ends in the run game. … They’re not going to beat themselves.”

Saturday’s game in Champaign, Ill., is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. on FS1.