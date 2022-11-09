Kansas Jayhawks expected to land three guards in men’s basketball early signing period

Three highly-regarded high school senior guards in the men’s basketball recruiting Class of 2023 are expected to sign letters-of-intent with the Kansas Jayhawks during the week-long signing period that starts Wednesday.

They are: Elmarko Jackson, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound point guard out of South Kent (Connecticut) High School; Jamari McDowell, a 6-4, 180-pound combo guard from Manvel (Texas) High School and Chris Johnson, a 6-5, 190-pound combo guard from Montverde (Florida) Academy.

Jackson, who is ranked No. 18 in the recruiting Class of 2023 by 247sports.com, No. 28 by ESPN.com and No. 63 by Rivals.com, committed to KU on Oct. 13 over Texas, Villanova, Miami and Notre Dame.

Johnson, who is ranked No. 24 in the Class of 2023 according to ESPN.com, No. 49 by 247sports.com and No. 55 by Rivals.com, committed to KU on Aug. 2 over Arkansas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Texas, UConn, Auburn, TCU, Houston, Tennessee, UCLA, Creighton, Georgia and others.

McDowell, who is ranked No. 42 by 247sports.com and No. 113 by Rivals.com, committed to KU on Sept. 24 over Texas A&M, Xavier and Wake Forest.

According to recruiting analysts, all three players are expected to sign their letters-of-intent on Wednesday.

Here’s a quick look at each of the players who have committed. to KU

Elmarko Jackson: At one time the Marlton, New Jersey native also considered Kansas State, UCLA, Virginia, Louisville, Michigan, VCU, Maryland, Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Syracuse, Tennessee, Georgetown and Wisconsin.

In June, Jackson won the MVP award at the Under Armour Future 60 camp held at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

A year ago, he averaged 17.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists on 47% shooting at Academy of the New Church in Pennsylvania. He decided to transfer his senior season.

“When it comes to Kansas, it’s hard to beat,” Jackson said during his commitment ceremony on the 247Sports YouTube channel.

“The coaching staff is great. Their winning record is great. Coach (Bill) Self is top tier. For me going to college, I would rather be a guy who works for valuable minutes and help my team win. I feel Kansas is a great opportunity for me to be a winner and key my development as a player.”

Eric Bossi, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, offered his take on Jackson’s commitment.

“Elmarko is a Bill Self guard if I’ve ever seen one,” Bossi said. “I like pretty much everything about him, his maturity, approach and physical nature of his play. He wants to get downhill, go through defenders and around defenders. He never gets too high, never gets too low. He pulls guys aside and leads them. But the way he gets downhill and gets to the rim is what stands out about him.”

Jamari McDowell: McDowell at one time also considered Kansas State, TCU, Minnesota, Alabama, Mississippi State, Georgetown, Drake, Mississippi and others.

He averaged 11.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0-assists a game in helping the Houston Defenders AAU team win the Under Armour UAA Circuit Championship. He emerged as one of the better defenders on the Under Armour circuit last spring and summer.

“I chose Kansas for the opportunity and stage they offer there,” McDowell said in announcing his commitment to On3.com. “All of my options had a platform, resources, and really great people but KU was something different.”

McDowell added that, “Kansas is getting a hard nosed high energy player added to the team.”

Of Kansas, McDowell told 247sports.com: “They got into the mix a little late but they’re good people. I speak with coach Self and coach (Jeremy) Case and they say there’s opportunity to come in, play as a freshman and get big minutes. Also It’s Kansas, so they have resources and it’s a basketball school so you know they’re going to invest into the team.”

Chris Johnson: The Missouri City, Texas native played for the Houston Defenders AAU team with McDowell. Johnson made just two official visits, to KU and LSU.

“They love my game and they’ve been on me pretty much a year and a half. I love that (KU) coaching staff,” Johnson told Rivals.com.

“Coach Case (who was lead recruiter for Johnson) is a real down-to-earth guy. He’s cool, but he lets you know the real. He doesn’t sugarcoat things,” Johnson said. “He’s been riding with me ever since the beginning of my junior year. We built a bond. We talk on the daily.

“The first day I got on campus (for visit this past summer) I knew I was coming. Even though people aren’t there (during summer compared to school year) it was just a feeling. I knew I was a Jayhawk.”

Johnson noted that KU coach Self “was talking to me about my game being rare. I was blown away how much he really believes in me and how I could be a game-changer for his program. He likes I can guard 1 through 4. He loves my versatility. I can pretty much do everything from the 1 through 4. I’m not saying I’m going to play the 4, but combo guard … I can play wing and I can bring it up too.”

KU has at least two scholarships to give in losing seniors Cam Martin and Kevin McCullar. It’s possible some non-seniors also could turn pro after the 2022-23 campaign. KU as a self-imposed sanction is cutting one scholarship a year over the next three years. It’s unknown at this time how that will play out in the Class of 2023.