Kansas Jayhawks’ coach Bill Self attends Bob Huggins’ Fish Fry fundraiser in West Virginia

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self departed KU’s team headquarters — the Marriott at Waterfront Place Hotel in downtown Morgantown — with some KU athletic department officials about 7:30 p.m., Friday night, to lend support to West Virginia coach Bob Huggins and Huggins’ favorite charity.

Self — whose Jayhawks will meet Huggins’ West Virginia Mountaineers at 7 p.m., Central time, Saturday, at WVU Coliseum in a battle between the league’s first- and last-place teams — attended the 10th-annual Bob Huggins Fish Fry at Mylan Park fundraiser, which benefits the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Endowment Fund at the WVU Cancer Institute and the Remember the Miners Flagship Scholars program.

Tickets for the fundraiser were $150 per person, with students contributing $75 per person. A pay-per-view stream of the event also was available Friday.

“I enjoy the heck out of it because when I said we were going to have a Fish Fry, everybody laughed at me. Guys I’m going to tell you we could hit $2 million tonight. Think about that … at a Fish Fry?” Huggins told West Virginia media Friday as quoted by WV MetroNews and West Virginia radio corporation sports anchor Joe Brocato.

Asked by a reporter on Friday afternoon if KU coach Self would attend this year, Huggins said: “Yeah, Self’s going to be there.”

When a reporter joked that Huggins should “feed him (Self) some bad tartar sauce,” Huggins said: “Bill’s a good guy. He really is a good guy. Bill will find a liquid libation he likes.

“Nah, I called him about doing it and he was great,” Huggins added in a serious tone. “He was great. We’re going to go pick him up (and bring him to event). Portnoy (Dave, host of Fish Fry and owner of Barstool Sports) is going to be there. We’re going to have fun. It’s going to be a fun night.”

According to Anjelica Trinone of GoldAndBlueNation.com, Self was brought on stage to take part in a discussion with Huggins and Portnoy.

“I was tired of watching WVU foul on tape so I came here,” 19th-year KU coach Self said to laughter from the audience.

Huggins responded: “Well you know, I never knew you could guard people out of bounds before I started playing Kansas.”

According to bobhugginsfishfry.com, “contributions to the Fish Fry have grown steadily since its inception, rising to just under $1 million annually. As the event marks its 10-year anniversary on Feb. 18, coach Huggins is eager to make history by achieving a new philanthropic milestone at the biggest, boldest and most impactful Fish Fry yet.”

It was reported at Friday’s event that Huggins’ annual fundraiser has raised over $14 million for charity through the years. Reporter Trinone indicated the $2 million goal for this year’s event was reached Friday night.

“I seriously believe we are going to raise the funds to build a cancer hospital and we desperately need it in this state ... if I can leave this state in a positive way that will remain relevant and continue to help the people of West Virginia, I’m going to do. I’m proud to do it,” Huggins said as quoted by Trinone.

Huggy on status of Osabuohien

Huggins was asked by media on Friday if senior forward Gabe Osabuohien would return to the lineup Saturday night after receiving three technical fouls in the previous two games he competed in. He did not play in Monday’s loss at Kansas State.

“Watching practice yesterday, he better play a whole lot better,” Huggins said Friday. “I think everybody wants Gabe to play. We want him to play. The players want him to play. Gabe is his own worst enemy. I would think rather than go and fighting the biggest strongest kid on the block you ought to be able to just take care of yourself. He hasn’t figured that out yet. I think he will. He’s got one more day of practice to figure it out. If he doesn’t he’ll sit on the bench.”

Huggins a Hall finalist

Huggins on Friday was named a finalist to be considered for election to the The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

This year’s list includes four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili and five-time WNBA All-Star Lindsay Whalen.

Previous finalists included for consideration are Huggins, plus NBA referee Hugh Evans, five-time NBA champion Michael Cooper, five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway, NCAA player of the Year Marques Johnson, NBA coach George Karl, high school coach, Leta Andrews, four-time WNBA All-Star Swin Cash, and NCAA national champion and WNBA coach of the year Marianne Stanley.

The Class of 2022 will be revealed on April 2 in New Orleans at the Final Four