Kansas Jayhawks’ coach Bill Self attends Bob Huggins’ Fish Fry fundraiser in West Virginia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gary Bedore
·4 min read
Reed Hoffmann/AP
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas Jayhawks
    Kansas Jayhawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • West Virginia Mountaineers
    West Virginia Mountaineers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bob Huggins
    Bob Huggins
    NCAA men's basketball coach
  • Bill Self
    Bill Self
    American basketball player and coach

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self departed KU’s team headquarters — the Marriott at Waterfront Place Hotel in downtown Morgantown — with some KU athletic department officials about 7:30 p.m., Friday night, to lend support to West Virginia coach Bob Huggins and Huggins’ favorite charity.

Self — whose Jayhawks will meet Huggins’ West Virginia Mountaineers at 7 p.m., Central time, Saturday, at WVU Coliseum in a battle between the league’s first- and last-place teams — attended the 10th-annual Bob Huggins Fish Fry at Mylan Park fundraiser, which benefits the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Endowment Fund at the WVU Cancer Institute and the Remember the Miners Flagship Scholars program.

Tickets for the fundraiser were $150 per person, with students contributing $75 per person. A pay-per-view stream of the event also was available Friday.

“I enjoy the heck out of it because when I said we were going to have a Fish Fry, everybody laughed at me. Guys I’m going to tell you we could hit $2 million tonight. Think about that … at a Fish Fry?” Huggins told West Virginia media Friday as quoted by WV MetroNews and West Virginia radio corporation sports anchor Joe Brocato.

Asked by a reporter on Friday afternoon if KU coach Self would attend this year, Huggins said: “Yeah, Self’s going to be there.”

When a reporter joked that Huggins should “feed him (Self) some bad tartar sauce,” Huggins said: “Bill’s a good guy. He really is a good guy. Bill will find a liquid libation he likes.

“Nah, I called him about doing it and he was great,” Huggins added in a serious tone. “He was great. We’re going to go pick him up (and bring him to event). Portnoy (Dave, host of Fish Fry and owner of Barstool Sports) is going to be there. We’re going to have fun. It’s going to be a fun night.”

According to Anjelica Trinone of GoldAndBlueNation.com, Self was brought on stage to take part in a discussion with Huggins and Portnoy.

“I was tired of watching WVU foul on tape so I came here,” 19th-year KU coach Self said to laughter from the audience.

Huggins responded: “Well you know, I never knew you could guard people out of bounds before I started playing Kansas.”

According to bobhugginsfishfry.com, “contributions to the Fish Fry have grown steadily since its inception, rising to just under $1 million annually. As the event marks its 10-year anniversary on Feb. 18, coach Huggins is eager to make history by achieving a new philanthropic milestone at the biggest, boldest and most impactful Fish Fry yet.”

It was reported at Friday’s event that Huggins’ annual fundraiser has raised over $14 million for charity through the years. Reporter Trinone indicated the $2 million goal for this year’s event was reached Friday night.

“I seriously believe we are going to raise the funds to build a cancer hospital and we desperately need it in this state ... if I can leave this state in a positive way that will remain relevant and continue to help the people of West Virginia, I’m going to do. I’m proud to do it,” Huggins said as quoted by Trinone.

Huggy on status of Osabuohien

Huggins was asked by media on Friday if senior forward Gabe Osabuohien would return to the lineup Saturday night after receiving three technical fouls in the previous two games he competed in. He did not play in Monday’s loss at Kansas State.

“Watching practice yesterday, he better play a whole lot better,” Huggins said Friday. “I think everybody wants Gabe to play. We want him to play. The players want him to play. Gabe is his own worst enemy. I would think rather than go and fighting the biggest strongest kid on the block you ought to be able to just take care of yourself. He hasn’t figured that out yet. I think he will. He’s got one more day of practice to figure it out. If he doesn’t he’ll sit on the bench.”

Huggins a Hall finalist

Huggins on Friday was named a finalist to be considered for election to the The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

This year’s list includes four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili and five-time WNBA All-Star Lindsay Whalen.

Previous finalists included for consideration are Huggins, plus NBA referee Hugh Evans, five-time NBA champion Michael Cooper, five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway, NCAA player of the Year Marques Johnson, NBA coach George Karl, high school coach, Leta Andrews, four-time WNBA All-Star Swin Cash, and NCAA national champion and WNBA coach of the year Marianne Stanley.

The Class of 2022 will be revealed on April 2 in New Orleans at the Final Four

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Canadian, U.S. hockey women set for 6th Olympic gold-medal showdown

    Canada has earned its shot at Olympic women's hockey redemption. The Canadians beat Switzerland 10-3 on Monday in Beijing while the United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the other semifinal to set up a sixth gold-medal showdown on Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET. The latest victory continued Canada's unbeaten run in this tournament, having outscored opponents 54-8. But none of that overwhelming success will matter much if it is forced to settle for silver. Since women's hockey made its 1998 Olympic debu

  • Bobsledding's Meyers Taylor may retire after Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — She has raced on at least 15 different bobsled tracks in 11 countries. She’s had no fewer than 41 different teammates in her sleds. She possesses more Olympic medals than any bobsledder in U.S. history, with a chance at one more this weekend. She has become an advocate, fighting for equality for women in sports. And she became a wife and mother along the way. After 15 years as a bobsledder, Elana Meyers Taylor has done just about everything she wanted. And now, the finish line mig

  • Thomas leads Nets back from 28 down to stun Knicks 111-106

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Cam Thomas led Brooklyn back from a 28-point deficit with 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and the Nets stunned the New York Knicks 111-106 on Wednesday night. Thomas hit a deep 3-pointer to clinch it with 6.8 records remaining, a shot that had Kevin Durant dancing far off the bench in delight. The Nets didn't have Durant or Kyrie Irving, but it didn't matter with Thomas doing a good impression of either All-Star. Just 2 for 11 through three quarters, Thomas spar

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Brad Gushue falls to Sweden, will play U.S. for Olympic curling bronze

    Make it a double takeout of Canada's teams on the curling sheet in Beijing. Brad Gushue lost twice Thursday and was eliminated from gold-medal contention in the Olympic tournament a few hours after Jennifer Jones' hopes for a second career podium at the Games were dashed despite a one-sided victory over Denmark in the women's competition. "It's not the end of the world if we don't win [gold]," Gushue told Postmedia before the Olympics. "My perspective is good on it. These teams from around the w

  • Britain, Japan to play for Olympic women's curling gold

    BEIJING (AP) — The British will have two chances to win a gold medal in curling, a sport that is Scottish in every way — except the Olympic results. A day after the British men clinched their berth in the finals, Eve Muirhead's foursome joined them with a 12-11, extra-end victory over defending Olympic champion Sweden. The British women — actually, every player on all of Britain’s curling teams is from Scotland, and so are the rocks they use in competition — will play Japan in Sunday's gold meda

  • Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

    BEIJING (AP) — Not long after Mikaela Shiffrin skied off-course for the third time in five races at the Beijing Olympics, she wondered aloud to reporters about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way. “There’s going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people are saying about how I just fantastically failed these last couple weeks in the moments that actually counted,” the two-time gold medalist at other Winter Games said after failing to finish the slalom run of the two-leg Alpine combine

  • Canadian skaters James and Radford would've laughed had someone suggested a comeback

    BEIJING — Eric Radford remembers marvelling at how China's Zhao Hongbo captured Olympic pairs gold with his wife Shen Xue back at the 2010 Games — at age 36. Radford was just 25 at the time. "I remember thinking 'That is crazy,'" Radford said. Now who's the crazy one? Radford, now 37 and with hair more salt than pepper, was back on Olympic ice on Friday, finishing 12th in the pairs short program with partner Vanessa James, 34, at the Beijing Games. Certainly neither veteran skater saw another Ol

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • Top-seeded US 'not satisfied' by early success at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The young United States men's hockey team can't get no satisfaction from going undefeated in the preliminary round at the Olympics. Rolling into the quarterfinals as the only team to win all three of its group games in regulation, the young Americans are suddenly among the favorites to win the gold medal. Their next test is a matchup against the winner of the Slovakia-Germany qualification round game with Sweden or Canada potentially up next in the semifinals. “A lot of these play

  • Boe, Braisaz-Bouchet win Olympic gold medals in biathlon

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Johannes Thingnes Boe looked like his old self again, dominating from the start and holding his composure through the four shooting stages to win the Olympic gold medal Friday in the biathlon mass start race. The Norwegian great threw his arms in the air as he crossed the line in 38 minutes, 14.4 seconds. Martin Ponsiluoma of Sweden only missed one target in the last shooting and left the range chasing Boe. He earned silver, 40.3 seconds behind Boe. Vetle Sjaastad Chris

  • Marie-Philip Poulin might be the greatest Canadian Olympian of all time

    'Captain Clutch' Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player to have scored in four consecutive Olympic gold medal games. On the back of another title in Beijing, it's time to recognize Poulin as the greatest ever to play the women's game and possibly as the greatest Olympian that Canada has ever produced.

  • Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which led for nearly the entire game and by double digits for more than half of it. Morant sat out with left ankle soreness stemming from

  • Canada sets Olympic record en route to speed skating gold medal in women's team pursuit

    Canada's Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais set a new Olympic record to win the gold medal in women's team pursuit in long track speed skating in Beijing. The Canadians beat defending Olympic champion Japan's Ayano Sato, Miho Tagaki and Nana Tagaki in Tuesday's dramatic final at the National Speed Skating Oval. Canada posted a time of two minutes and 53.44 seconds, while Japan finished in 3.04.47. Japan enjoyed a slender lead with a half lap to go but Nana Takagi lost her bal