Kansas Jayhawks’ Christian Braun to keep his name in the 2022 NBA Draft

Christian Braun has decided to begin his professional basketball career after three seasons at Kansas.

Braun, a 6-foot-7, 218-pound guard out of Blue Valley Northwest High School, who entered his name in the 2022 NBA Draft on April 24 with the option of returning to school, will keep his name in the draft pool, his mom, Lisa, confirmed to The Star on Tuesday night.

Braun — whose name has appeared as a late first-round to early to middle second-round pick in the various mock drafts — played well at the recent NBA Combine in Chicago and also has worked out individually with teams.

“We are excited about a new chapter,” Lisa Braun said. “He will miss KU and remain a KU fan. It was a tough decision. He loves KU. The feedback he’s been getting has been so positive (about being ready for NBA).”

Braun earned second-team all-Big 12 mention after averaging 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 season.

He placed sixth in the Big 12 in scoring, second in field goal percentage (49.7%), sixth in rebounds (6.5 per game), 10th in free-throw percentage (73.9%) and 14th in assists (2.7 per game).

He is the 65th player in KU history — 20th during the Bill Self era — to score 1,000 or more points. He’s 63rd on KU’s all-time list with 1,018 points.

“I think he’s ready for the new challenge,” Lisa Braun said.

Christian will go through a Pro Day in Santa Barbara, California, on Wednesday. The draft is June 23 in Chicago.

Braun, a two-time first-team academic all-league selection was named to the 2022 Midwest Regional all-tourney team.

“Just a kid from Kansas,” Braun stated when he first declared for the draft. “That’s where I started this journey. Now, three years later, I’m a national champion. None of that would be possible, though, without the best teammates, coaches and fans in the world.

“To say I love Kansas would be an understatement. This place is beyond special. No matter where life or basketball takes me, I will be a Jayhawk forever and represent this program to the best of my abilities. … Thank you for your support every time we stepped on the court representing this amazing basketball program. Forever a Jayhawk.”