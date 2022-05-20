Kansas Jayhawks’ Bill Self comments on NBA Draft status of Christian Braun, Jalen Wilson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gary Bedore
·4 min read
Rich Sugg/rsugg@kcstar.com
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas Jayhawks
    Kansas Jayhawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jalen Wilson
    College basketball player (2020–2020) Kansas

Kansas guard Christian Braun scored six points on 2-of-9 shooting with seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in Team Johnson’s 74-73 loss to Team Erman on Thursday at the NBA Combine in Chicago.

Braun, a 6-foot-7 senior-to-be out of Blue Valley Northwest High School, who has entered his name in the 2022 NBA Draft with the option of returning to school if he drops out of the draft by June 1, was 1-of-3 from three while starting and playing 25 minutes. Gonzaga’s Drew Timme had 13 points to lead Team Johnson in scoring. North Carolina State’s Dereon Seabron had 17 points to lead Team Erman.

Also, KU junior-to-be forward Jalen Wilson scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds while starting and playing 26 minutes in Team Weaver’s 100-81 loss to Team Curry at the Combine.

The 6-8 Denton, Texas native, who was invited to participate at the Combine after faring well at G League Elite Camp on Monday and Tuesday, hit 4 of 11 shots. He was 0-for-4 from three with two assists and two turnovers. He also has the option of returning to school if he exits the draft by June 1.

North Carolina State’s Terquavion Smith had had 17 points to lead Team Weaver, while Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn had 11 points and 13 rebounds. Arkansas’ Jaylin Williams had 16 points and Purdue’s Trevion Williams 14 points and 13 boards to lead the winning team.

Wilson was 7-of-11 from three in two games at the G League Elite Camp.

KU’s Ochai Agbaji is at the Combine but not playing in 5-on-5 games. He’s been mentioned as a certain first-round pick, thus has decided to only participate in interviews and measurements at the Combine.

KU coach Bill Self, who is attending the combine to support the KU players, spoke to Andy Katz of NCAA March Madness on Thursday at the Combine. Self indicated there’s a strong possibility Braun and Wilson will remain in the draft with Agbaji.

“That’s what we are hearing … in that mid to late lottery range. If he’s outside the lottery, not by much,” Self said of KU graduate Agbaji likely being selected as a lottery pick in the June 23 Draft. The lottery consists of the first 14 picks.

“We think Christian Braun obviously has a chance to be a first-round pick as well. I think he’s a first-round talent. You’ve just got to fit the right team. And Jalen Wilson has played really well here, too,” Self added. “I think all they all three have put themselves in a pretty favorable position.”

Counting Braun and Wilson, as well as Kevin McCullar, who committed to KU on Thursday night out of the transfer portal, KU is one over the full scholarship allotment of 13 scholarship players for the 2022-23 season. McCullar also has entered his name in the NBA Draft.

The Jayhawks are also recruiting former Iowa State point guard Tyrese Hunter out of the transfer portal. KU also is on the recruiting list of former Missouri State guard Isiaih Mosley.

“We’ve just got to kind of figure out what goes on in the combine and see how they work out (for individual teams before June 1) after that,” Self said. “We’ve got to get busy in the portal too, because depending on this we’ll have to jump in there (portal) head first. We’re recruiting guys now not knowing if we’ll have scholarships available, Our team will be different this year but I still think our team will be pretty good.”

He was asked by Katz which returnees might be impact players on KU’s team in 2022-23.

“The guy who gets absolutely little credit is Dajuan Harris and he’s a great guard,” Self said Thursday. “Zach Clemence will have a huge impact for us. I really think that the guys we signed — Gradey Dick, MJ Rice and the two bigs we got, Ernest Udeh and Zuby (Ejiofor), those guys have a chance to be impact players immediately. We’ll be different. We’ll look different. We won’t be experienced. Hopefully expectations can be lowered a just a little bit. I do think these guys will end up being a pretty good team.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • Leafs staying the course after another playoff disappointment: 'The belief is strong'

    TORONTO — Brendan Shanahan got his housekeeping out of the way quickly. In the wake of another playoff failure, the president of the Toronto Maple Leafs told reporters at the team's annual post-elimination media availability — once again far earlier on the calendar than anyone associated with the organization hoped — that general manager Kyle Dubas and head coach Sheldon Keefe would keep their jobs. "Extremely disappointed," Shanahan stated in his opening remarks Tuesday. "We're not going to mak

  • IOC rubber-stamps Olympic medal upgrade for Canada's men's relay team at Tokyo Games

    OTTAWA — Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team from the Tokyo Olympics has officially been upgraded to silver nine months after they raced to bronze. The International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the upgrade during Thursday's meeting of the executive board. Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney of Toronto, and six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont. posted a time of 37.70 seconds in Tokyo to finish behind Italy and Great Britain. Great Britain's r

  • Meet the woman breaking taboos in a male sport in Iran

    There's a sport in Iran where women are still forbidden to play, but this woman is breaking this taboo to bring some change!

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win, advance to second round

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991

  • Leafs stars address individual narratives but collective flaws remain

    In the closely fought seven-game series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Leafs biggest stars, namely Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, finally showed that they can be playoff performers but the collective once again failed to get the job done.

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win, advance to second round

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound off an initial Elias Lindholm attempt and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames

  • Let Brady Tkachuk enjoy his brother’s run

    The suggestion that Brady Tkachuk's public display of fandom is an issue is asinine. If anything, it shows how important winning is to the Tkachuks.

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • More training camp practices cancelled as CFL strike continues

    TORONTO — The cooling off process continues for the CFL and CFL Players' Association. As of Monday, the two sides hadn't rescheduled contact talks after negotiations broke off Saturday, hours before the collective bargaining agreement was set to expire. That put players on seven of the league's nine teams in a legal strike position at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday. Both the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks opened training camp as scheduled Sunday. Their players won't be in a legal strike position

  • Rap star J. Cole signs with CEBL's Scarborough Shooting Stars

    American rap superstar J. Cole will be taking his basketball talents to Canada. The CEBL announced Thursday that the 6'3" guard, born Jermaine Cole, has signed a deal with the Scarborough Shooting Stars to continue his professional basketball career. Cole, 37, is set to begin his second consecutive pro basketball stint after playing with the Rwanda-based Patriots BBC of the Basketball Africa League last season. The rapper recorded five points, three assists and five rebounds in three games befor

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Canada's new safe sport office to begin Phase 1 of operations on June 20

    Canada's office for reporting abuse and harassment in sport will begin operations on June 20. Sport Canada and the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada (SDRCC) announced the opening date of the first phase of operations of the Office of Canada's Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) on Tuesday. Developed by the SDRCC with funding from the Government of Canada, the OSIC will be the central hub for Canada’s new, independent safe sport program. Former artistic swimmer Sarah-Eve Pelletier was nam

  • Flames, Oilers bring potent offences to second-round NHL playoff series

    CALGARY — The NHL's first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years will be a game of keep away. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will try to keep the puck off the sticks of each other's top scorers by keeping it on the sticks of their own stars. Two potent offences clash in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal starting Wednesday in Calgary. Led by NHL points leader Connor McDavid and prolific teammate Leon Draisaitl for the Oilers, and Calgary's top line of 40-goal men Johnny Gaudre