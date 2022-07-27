Kansas Jayhawks’ Bill Self addresses transfer portal, NIL during coaches clinic in Tulsa

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self can only imagine how much money college basketball and football superstars could have made if NCAA name, image and likeness rules had been implemented back in the day.

“If Wayman Tisdale was playing right now and Billy Tubbs was coaching at OU (Oklahoma), he (Tisdale) would be making $3 million,” Self said Monday in a speaking engagement at the Oklahoma Coaches Association clinic held at Marriott Southern Hills Hotel in Tulsa.

Self’s comments were chronicled by Bill Haisten in the Tulsa World.

Self’s appearance back in his home state drew a standing-only crowd of more than 450 high school and college coaches, the Tulsa World indicated.

“When I was at Oklahoma State, I got probably as good a job as you could get in the summertime. You guys remember Fleming Foods in Oklahoma City? I got the graveyard shift. I made $11.05 an hour in 1982. I mean, I was rolling in it. … Eleven dollars and five cents an hour. Kids would scoff at that now,” Self, a former Oklahoma State point guard, told the group.

“I think NIL is actually good if it’s done the right way, but I don’t know what the right way is. Everybody’s got all of these (suggestions), but nobody has the answers. Let’s just call it like it is. If you go to a school and you’re not driving a brand-new car within the first month that you’re there, then someone’s not doing their job. All of the kids can have agents now. Everybody can have an agent. … It’s out of control. It hasn’t been out of control (at Kansas). We’re actually quite a bit behind, I think. Hopefully, we’ll get caught up,” Self added.

Self told the coaches he’s not a fan of the transfer portal. That would include news that the NCAA Division I Council recently recommended eliminating the restriction against athletes transferring more than once. The NCAA Board of Directors is expected to make this rule official on Aug. 3. Once it is passed, players conceivably could play at four different schools in four years.

“I think it’s a terrible rule,” Self said in Tulsa. “We’ve allowed all of these avenues for kids to hit a wall and go around it instead of going through it. That’s what the portal has done, but it’s also good for (some) kids. If a kid (can’t get playing time) at a place or there are real things going on, then he should leave. But allowing a kid to just leave because a coach called him out and disciplined him, or because (of a lack of playing time) — that’s going to be the norm for the rest of time. They’re not putting that genie back in the bottle,” Self added.

Vitale speaks on long NCAA investigations

ESPN’s Dick Vitale responded to news Sunday that KU coach Bill Self and Jayhawk assistant Kurtis Townsend did not recruit on the road in June and July. It was a move sources say was not ordered by the NCAA, which has not yet wrapped up an investigation into KU basketball that started in 2019 when KU received a notice of allegations.

“I firmly believe that if the @NCAA can’t make a decision within a 2 year period in cases where they have charged member schools with violations the case SHOULD BE DROPPED. Taking 4 -5 years is ABSOLUTELY ABSURD !” Vitale wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, Vitale added in another Twitter post: “The whole system that has been a nightmare for years has moved to the dark ages. You would think with all the latest technology available that it would expedite the decision process. Definitely not in these cases.”

Summer school is about to conclude

KU’s men’s basketball team is holding final workouts of the summer school session this week. The Jayhawk players, who have been in Lawrence since June 7 will be allowed to head to their hometowns on Friday until the start of the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 22. NCAA rules allow teams to take part in eight hours of supervised basketball related activity per week on campus during the summer session.