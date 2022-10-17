Kansas Jayhawks, Baylor Bears tied for fifth in preseason AP men’s basketball Top 25

Kansas and Baylor tied for fifth in the Associated Press preseason men’s basketball Top 25 released Monday.

The defending national champion Jayhawks, who last week were picked to finish second behind BU in the Big 12 Conference preseason coaches poll, totaled 1,200 points as did the Bears.

North Carolina, which lost to KU in last year’s NCAA title game, checked in as No. 1 in the poll with 47 first-place votes and 1,532 points. Gonzaga came in second with 12 firsts and 1,479 points. Houston grabbed the No, 3 slot with one first and 1,404 points. Kentucky at No. 4 had two firsts and 1,364 points.

After KU and Baylor came Duke, UCLA, Creighton and Arkansas to complete the top ten.

Tennessee is No. 11, followed by Texas, Indiana, TCU, Auburn, Villanova, Arizona, Virginia, San Diego State, Alabama, Oregon, Michigan, Illinois, Dayton and Texas Tech.

KU will meet Illinois in an NCAA secret scrimmage Saturday in St. Louis. No fans or media will be allowed entry.

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M, UConn, Miami, Purdue, Saint Louis, Michigan State, Florida STate, Xavier, Wyoming, Ohio State, Iowa, Rutgers, Florida, USC, Virginia Tech, Memphis, Toledo, Notre Dame and UAB.