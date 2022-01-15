Kansas Jayhawks basketball vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Lineups, tipoff, TV, facts

THE DETAILS

When/where: 1 p.m. Saturday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence

TV/radio: CBS; WHB (810 AM)

About West Virginia (13-2, 2-1 Big 12): The Mountaineers are 2-1 in Big 12 games. WVU has defeated Oklahoma State and Kansas State at home and lost at Texas. In nonconference play, WVU defeated Oakland, Pitt, Elon, Clemson, Eastern Kentucky, Bellarmine, Radford, UConn, Kent State, UAB, Youngstown State and lost to Marquette. … With a win against Clemson on Nov. 21, Bob Huggins moved past former KU and North Carolina coach Roy Williams into fourth place on the NCAA all-time Division I winningest coaches list. Huggins’ record now stands at 913-384 in 40 seasons as a head coach. He needs seven more wins to tie Jim Calhoun for third place all-time. Huggins is the third-winningest active coach behind Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim. … Huggins is the second coach to win at least 300 games at two different Division I schools (WVU 322 and Cincinnati 399), joining Williams (Kansas 418 and North Carolina 485). … West Virginia has held nine of its 15 opponents to 59 points or less this season. … The Mountaineers have won 122 of their last 134 games when holding opponents to 69 points or less. … Huggins has wins over 55 AP-ranked teams at WVU, including 22 wins over Top 10 teams and three over No. 1. Huggins has 100 wins over ranked teams as a head coach in his career. … The Mountaineers were predicted to finish fifth by the league’s head coaches in the Big 12 preseason poll. … WVU has seven seniors, including five who are in their fifth year of eligibility due to COVID-19. …

About No. 9 Kansas (13-2, 2-1 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series versus the Mountaineers 15-6. Bill Self and Huggins have coached in each of those games. … KU, which went 1-1 versus West Virginia in 2020-21, has won four of the last five and nine of the last 11 in the series. … KU is 9-0 versus WVU at Allen Fieldhouse. Five of those games have been decided by 10 points or less. … KU needed overtime to beat WVU in Lawrence in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 campaigns. … KU, which defeated Iowa State, 62-61, on Tuesday after losing at Texas Tech on Saturday, is 52-6 in its last 58 games following a loss dating to 2013-14 (105-15 overall under Bill Self). … Self is 742-225 all-time, including 535-120 while at Kansas. … KU had nine blocks in the win over ISU, most for KU in a conference game since Feb. 1, 2020 vs. Texas Tech when KU also had nine. … KU has secured 10+ offensive rebounds in nine games. … Ochai Agbaji has scored 20+ points in nine games this season and 16 times in his career. He now has 1,229 career points, which is 36th on the all-time KU scoring list. … Agbaji has started 92 consecutive games. He is eighth on the all-time list for consecutive starts at KU. … Christian Braun has scored in double figures in 14 straight games. . …

PROJECTED LINEUPS