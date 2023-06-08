Kansas Jayhawks basketball teams will play Houston in Mexico next year, per ESPN report

According to a Wednesday evening report by ESPN, the Kansas Jayhawks men’s and women’s basketball teams will play Big 12 newcomer Houston in regular season games at Mexico City in December 2024.

The ESPN report also stated that the conference is exploring the prospects of starting a bowl game in Monterrey, Mexico. The bowl would be just the second postseason bowl currently held outside the United States. The Bahamas Bowl in Nassau is the other.

Last week, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yorkmark told reporters that precise plans for the Mexico games will be officially announced this week.

Earlier in May, the Houston Chronicle reported that the Big 12 is nearing a deal to play football and men’s basketball games in Mexico as soon as 2024.

“It is something we are exploring and something that makes a lot of sense in a lot of ways,” Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg told the Barry Tramel of The Oklahoman.

“An example of what we’re trying to do to extend the Big 12 footprint and Big 12 brand, around the country and even into North America. Just another example of commissioner Yormark and how he is thinking.”