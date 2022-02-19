Kansas Jayhawks basketball No. 1 seed in NCAA bracket reveal. Here are the others

The Kansas men’s basketball team earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA’s bracket reveal on Saturday, earning the fourth of the top seeds.

KU was placed in the East (Philadelphia) region for the exercise, joining No. 2 seed Kentucky, 3 seed Villanova and fourth-seeded Wisconsin there.

Gonzaga was the No. 1 overall seed (West), while second overall seed Auburn (Midwest) and third overall seed Arizona (South) were the other top teams.

NCAA Tournament committee chairman Tom Burnett said the competition for the final No. 1 seed between KU, Baylor and Kentucky was close.

“You could make a case for all three teams, as Baylor has more Quadrant 1 wins than anyone and Kentucky doesn’t have any losses outside of the first quadrant,” Burnett said in an interview with NCAA.com. “Some head-to-head games involving those three teams certainly was a topic of conversation, but as things stand today, we have Kansas with a slight edge.”

The Jayhawks were a 3 seed a year ago in the NCAA Tournament, defeating 14 seed Eastern Washington before falling to sixth-seeded USC in the second round.

Selection Sunday is March 13.