Kansas Jayhawks basketball’s Big 12 game vs. TCU postponed — KU’s 3rd change in 2 days

The Kansas men’s basketball team will not play its Big 12 conference opener as scheduled.

KU, which was slated to play TCU on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse, will have that game postponed because of COVID protocols in the Horned Frogs’ program, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Drew Davison, who cited sources with knowledge of the matter.

The Big 12 confirmed Davison’s report later Monday night.

“In accordance with Big 12 Conference basketball game threshold guidelines, the TCU at Kansas men’s game scheduled for January 1 has been postponed,” the Big 12 said in a statement. “Additional information will be released when available.”

KU Athletics stated that tickets purchased for the home TCU game will be valid when the contest is rescheduled to its later date.

Earlier Monday, TCU also canceled its Wednesday home game against Texas Southern because of COVID positives.

This continues a rapidly evolving two weeks for KU basketball, which has endured numerous schedule changes because of COVID issues with other programs.

KU’s road game at Colorado was canceled last week after the Buffaloes had a COVID outbreak. Then KU’s contest against Harvard this week was called off after the Crimson reported COVID cases in its program.

At around 6 p.m. Monday, KU announced that it was subbing in Nevada for Wednesday’s home game in place of Harvard. Self also addressed the current unsettled nature of college basketball during his “Hawk Talk” radio show on Monday night.

“During these times I don’t think you can put anything on being too important, that you have to do something, because the chances of you doing it the way you want to aren’t very great (because of COVID),” Self said. “It was important we play somebody (while rescheduling Nevada). I don’t know if that is as important as having a team full of healthy guys where you can practice every day. The fact we can get a game in, at least as of today, that could all change tomorrow, but it’s all set up. We’re good to go (for Wednesday night).”

KU (9-1) is ranked sixth in the latest Associated Press poll.

The Star’s Gary Bedore contributed to this report.