Kansas Jayhawks basketball at Baylor Bears: Probable starters, tipoff time, TV, facts

THE DETAILS

When: 8 p.m., Monday

Where: Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas.

TV: ESPN

Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita

PROBABLE STARTERS

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 24 KJ Adams 6-7 Soph. 10.7 F 10 Jalen Wilson 6-8 Jr. 21.3 G 15 Kevin McCullar 6-6 Sr. 10.2 G 4 Gradey Dick 6-8 Fr. 14.4 G 3 Dajuan Harris 6-1 Jr. 7.4 P No. Baylor Ht. Yr. PPG F 11 Jalen Bridges 6-7 Jr. 9.5 F 0 Flo Thamba 6-10 Sr. 5.4 G 10 Adam Flagler 6-3 Sr. 16.0 G 4 LJ Cryer 6-1 Jr. 13.7 G 1 Keyonte George 6-4 Fr. 17.4

About Baylor (14-5, 4-3):

Baylor has won four games in a row since opening league play 0-3. BU lost to Iowa State on the road and TCU and Kansas State at home before beating West Virginia on the road, Oklahoma State at home and Texas Tech on the road. On Saturday, Baylor tripped Oklahoma 62-60 in Norman. … Baylor is 24-8 against AP Top 25 teams over the last four seasons, the country’s best mark against ranked teams. Fifteen of those wins came against top 25 teams away from home. …

Baylor’s starting point guard has earned all-Big 12 recognition in 17 of 18 seasons since 2004-05. … Keyonte George has eight 20-point games this season, the most by a BU freshman since Aaron Bruce (nine in 2004-05). … George’s 32 points at West Virginia were the most by a BU freshman since LaceDarius Dunn’s 38 on March 3, 2008 at Texas Tech …

Selected ninth overall by the San Antonio Spurs in June’s NBA Draft, Jeremy Sochan gave BU back-to-back lottery picks for the first time in program history (Davion Mitchell went No. 9 overall to Sacramento in 2021). . … BU is 48-5 in home games over the last four seasons. KU is responsible for one of the five losses. … Baylor and Kansas are the only Power Five schools to win 18+ games every year since 2008. Scott Drew is 7-27 versus KU.

About Kansas (16-3, 5-2):

KU leads the all-time series 35-8. Kansas and Baylor are 2-2 in the last four meetings, 3-3 in the last six outings. KU leads 5-4 in the last nine matchups. The Jayhawks also have won 16 of the last 20 and 21 of the last 27 vs. the Bears. … KU is 14-5 in Ferrell Center. The Jayhawks have lost two in a row at Ferrell Center, last winning 64-61 on Feb. 22, 2020. KU lost 77-69 on Jan. 18, 2021, and 80-70 on Feb. 26, 2022. … Bill Self is 27-7 versus BU as KU coach. … Nine of the last 14 meetings have been decided by eight points or less, with six of those by five points or less. ...

KU has lost two league games in a row for the first time since last season (at Baylor, Feb. 26, and at TCU, March 1). The last time KU lost three games in a row was during the 2020-21 season (75-70 at Oklahoma State, 77-69 at Baylor and 75-68 at Oklahoma. … Baylor has never defeated KU in consecutive games during the all-time series. ... Kansas is 109-17 following a loss in the Self era, which started in 2003-04. Since 2012-13, KU is 56-8 after losses. ... KU is 3-3 versus ranked teams in 2022-23 and 121-66 under Self. ... KU is 76-21 all-time on ESPN Big Monday, which includes a 46-1 mark at home and 30-20 on the road. The Jayhawks are 57-15 all-time on Big Monday under Self, (35-0 home 22-15 road). KU is 21-3 in its last 24 Big Monday games. ...

KU is 16-3 or better for the second straight season and 15th time in Self’s 20 seasons at KU. … Kansas is 5-2 or better in Big 12 play for the 19th time in the Self era, only missing 2020-21 (4- 3)…. Jalen Wilson has scored 30 or more points in consecutive games for the first time in his career and is the first Jayhawk to do so since Lagerald Vick (Nov. 12 and 16, 2018, vs. Vermont and Louisiana). He is the first KU player with 30+ points in back-to-back games against conference opponents since Andrew Wiggins (March 8 and 13, 2014, at West Virginia and against Oklahoma State). … Wilson has scored 1,156 points in his career, moving him into a tie with Rick Suttle for 44th on the Kansas all-time scoring list. … Kevin McCullar Jr. contributed 10 points and four rebounds in 29 minutes of action versus TCU. He has scored in double figures 10 times this season.