Kansas high school swimming & diving championships: Check out Saturday’s state results

Here are Saturday’s results from the Kansas state championships for girls high school swimming and diving.

The KSHSAA meets for all classes concluded Saturday at the Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka.

Note: All race distances are in yards.

Kansas girls swimming and diving championships

CLASS 6A

Team scores: 1. Lawrence Free State, 364; 2. Blue Valley North, 252; 3. Shawnee Mission East, 180; 4. Blue Valley Northwest, 165; 5. Blue Valley West, 155; 6. Olathe West, 150; 7. Olathe South, 132; 8. Washburn Rural, 125; 9. Olathe Northwest, 107; 10. Olathe East, 102; 11. Mill Valley, 101; 12. Shawnee Mission South, 100; 13. Wichita East, 77; 14. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 62; 15. Blue Valley, 61; 16. Manhattan, 39; 17. Campus, 38; 18. Derby, 33; 19. Topeka High, 17; 20. Shawnee Mission North, 15; 21. Garden City, 14; 22. Shawnee Mission North, 13; 23. Lawrence, 12.

Championship finals (1-8) and KC-area consolation finals (9-16) results

200 medley relay: 1. Free State, 1:45.96; 2. BV West, 1:50.78; 3. BV Northwest, 1:50.92; 4. Olathe South, 1:51.79; 5. Mill Valley, 1:51.94; 6. BV North, 1:52.09; 7. SM South, 1:54.06; 8. Olathe East, 1:55.41; 10. SM East, 1:56.49; 12. SM Northwest, 1:58.48; 14. Olathe West, 2:02.44.

200 freestyle: 1. Ward, Free State, 1:51.87; 2. Hansen, Mill Valley, 1:52.70; 3. K. Jacobs, Olathe South, 1:54.50; 4. Roberts, Campus, 1:58.67; 5. Bare, Washburn Rural, 1:59.99; 6. Nuckolls, Free State, 2:00.01; 7. Howard, SM East, 2:01.27; 8. Boyd, 2:02.74; 9. Barney, Olathe EAst, 2:00.42; 10. Branstrom, Olathe Northwest, 2:01.85; 11. Sears, BV North, 2:02.91; 12. Barton, BV North, 2:02.98; 13. Provost, Olathe West, 2:04.84; 15. Basak, BV Northwest, 2:06.40.

200 individual medley: 1. Finzen, BV West, 2:00.93; 2. McCullough, Free State, 2:09.80; 3. Appuhn, Washburn Rural, 2:10.16; 4. M. Jacobs, Olathe South, 2:11.22; 5. Jones, Wichita East, 2:12.54; 6. Asir, SM South, 2:14.05; 7. McCoy, Olathe Northwest, 2:14.58; 8. Wilson, Free State, 2:16.84; 9. Barrett, SM East, 2:16.54; 10. Garst, Olathe East, 2:18.00; 11. A. Patterson, BV North, 2:18.05; 12. Evans, Mill Valley, 2:18.69; 13. Bush, Olathe South, 2:20.09; 14. Stewart, 2:20.23; 16. King, Olathe Northwest, 2:23.88.

50 freestyle: 1. Packard, Free State, 23.78; 2. Benjamin, SM East, 24.06; 3. Blake, BV North, 24.29; 4. Fink, Olathe West, 24.44; 5. Killough, Olathe West, 24.55; 6. Snyder, Blue Valley, 24.58; 7. Masillonis, BV North, 24.96; 8. Pritchard, Washburn Rural, 24.99; 9. Kennedy, Olathe East, 25.42; 10. Stiede, Olathe West, 25.43; 11. Krussow, SM South, 25.52; 12. Mock, BV North, 25.74; 13. Busenitz, SM Northwest, 25.75; 14. Krizek, BV West, 25.85; 15. Malara, SM Northwest, 26.09; 16. Ahmed, BV West, 26.27.

One-meter diving (top 16 make finals): 1. Garrelts, BV Northwest, 434.70 points; 2. Devlin, Topeka High, 406.75; 3. Hurley, Olathe Northwest, 403.30; 4. Driever, SM North, 361.35; 5. Scott, SM East, 360.75; 6. Sander, BV Northwest, 358.50; 7. Brandt, Lawrence, 357.90; 8. Lawler, BV West, 355.20; 9. Standen, Olathe Northwest, 351.60; 10. Schmideskamp, Olathe East, 345.75; 11. Good, Washburn Rural, 340.85; 12. Masteron, BV West, 335.70; 13. Clinkinbeard, Olathe West, 332.55; 14. Crosser, SM East, 331.65; 15. Hakes, Mill Valley, 329.90; 16. Clifton, BV North, 289.45.

100 butterfly: 1. Hansen, Mill Valley, 54.36; 2. Ellison, SM Northwest, 56.63; 3. Engelbrecht, Free State, 57.72; 4. Gao, Free State, 58.16; 5. McCoy, Olathe Northwest, 58.62; 6. Asir, SM South, 58.71; 7. M. Jacobs, Olathe South, 58.91; 8. Hindman, Free State, 1:01.24; 11. Wong, Olathe Northwest, 1:02.87; 12. Garst, Olathe East, 1:03.08; 13. Hettinger, BV North, 1:03.16; 15. Busenitz, SM Northwest, 1:04.57.

100 freestyle: 1. Packard, Free State, 52.43; 2. Killough, Olathe West, 52.73; 3. Blake, BV North, 52.80; 4. Benjamin, SM East, 54.13; 5. Fink, Olathe West, 54.34; 6. Wilson, Free State, 54.43; 7. Masillonis, BV North, 55.53. DQ. Paduano, BV Northwest. 9. Snyder, Blue Valley, 54.74; 11. Barton, BV North, 55.71; 12. Barney, Olathe East, 55.90; 13. Schmierer Knust, SM South, 56.10; 14. Mock, BV North, 56.41; 15. Gildemeister, BV West, 56.84; 16. Ahmed, BV West, 57.41.

500 freestyle: 1. Ward, Free State, 5:00.45; 2. Hauser, BV North, 5:06.02; 3. K. Jacobs, Olathe South, 5:07.76; 4. Appuhn, Washburn Rural, 5:14.45; 5. Nuckolls, Free State, 5:22.60; 6. Howard, SM East, 5:28.04; 7. Basak, BV Northwest, 5:34.86; 8. Griffin, Derby, 5:38.48; 9. Branstrom, Olathe Northwest, 5:36.65; 10. Boyd, SM East, 5:36.73; 11. Schneweis, Blue Valley, 5:38.31; 12. Provost, Olathe West, 5:41.15; 13. Sears, BV North, 5:41.29; 14. Rabin, Blue Valley, 5:43.15; 15. Rogers, Olathe East, 5:45.31.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Free State, 1:36.99; 2. BV North, 1:38.02; 3. SM East, 1:40.82; 4. Olathe West, 1:41.32; 5. Olathe East, 1:42.99; 6. BV West, 1:43.38; 7. Olathe South, 1:43:62; 8. BV Northwest, 1:43.67; 9. Blue Valley, 1:44.76; 10. Mill Valley, 1:45.17; 11. Olathe Northwest, 1:45.19; 16. SM South, 1:50.71.

100 backstroke: 1. Paduano, BV Northwest, 55.50; 2. Ellison, SM Northwest, 57.55; 3. Engelbrecht, Free State, 59.04; 4. Roberts, Campus, 59.74; 5. Schmierer Knust, SM South, 1:00.68; 6. Jones, Wichita East, 1:00.75; 7. Hindman, Free State, 1:01.58; 8. Kleeman, Wichita East, 1:02.52; 9. Gao, Free State, 1:01.87; 11. Amos, Olathe West, 1:03.10; 12. N. Patterson, BV North, 1:03.47; 13. Loparco, BV Northwest, 1:04.23; 14. Fiocati, BV Northwest, 1:04.25; 15. Garrison, SM East, 1:04.41; 16. Cooper, Mill Valley, 1:04.65.

100 breaststroke: 1. Finzen, BV West, 1:01.37; 2. McCullough, Free State, 1:04.10; 3. Hauser, BV North, 1:06.26; 4. Bush, Olathe South, 1:07.81; 5. Evans, Mill Valley, 1:08.35; 6. Perez, Manhattan, 1:09.20; 7. A. Patterson, BV North, 1:09.86; 8. LaHood, BV Northwest, 1:11l87; 9. Stewart, BV North, 1:11.30; 10. King, Olathe Northwest, 1:12.19; 16. Lindberg, SM East, 1:15.31.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Free state, 3:33.51; 2. BV North, 3:35.03; 3. BV West, 3:41.16; 4. SM East, 3:44.16; 5. Olathe West, 3:44.30; 6. BV Northwest, 3:45.64; 7. SM South, 3:46.02; 8. Wichita East, 3:46.10; 10. Olathe Northwest, 3:50.49; 11. Blue Valley, 3:51.09; 12. SM Northwest, 3:51.96; 13. Olathe East, 3:53.62.

CLASS 5-1A

Team scores: 1. Blue Valley Southwest, 270; 2. St. James Academy, 217; 3. Andover, 212; 4. Bishop Carroll, 167; 5. Topeka Seaman, 145; 6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 143; 7. Winfield, 101; 8. Lansing, 97; 9. St. Thomas Aquinas, 89; 10. Bishop Miege, 75; T11. Hillsboro, 72; T11. McPherson, 72; 13. Wichita Trinity Academy, 60; 14. Leavenworth, 57; 15. Labette County, 50; 16. Salina Central, 43; 17. Andover Central, 41; 18. Wichita Collegiate, 37; 19. Maize South, 33; 20. Hays, 30; 21. Emporia, 28; T22. De Soto, 26; T22. Basehor-Linwood, 26; T22. El Dorado, 26; 25. Louisburg, 24; T26. Norwich, 23; T26. Hesston, 23; 28. Great Bend, 22; T29. Southeast of Saline, 14; T29. Centre, 14; T31. Circle, 12; T31. Pittsburg, 12; 33. Humboldt, 10; T34. Shawnee Heights, 8; T34. Hutchinson, 8; 36. Topeka Hayden, 7; 37. Salina South, 6; T38. Valley Center, 4; T38. Clearwater, 4; T40. Turner, 1; T40. Maize, 1.

Championship finals (1-8) and KC-area consolation finals (9-16) results

200 medley relay: 1. Andover, 1:48.78; 2. St. James Academy, 1:51.45; 3. BV Southwest, 1:51.99; 4. Lansing, 1:55.37; 5. Topeka Seaman, 1:55.87; 6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1:55.89; 7. Bishop Miege, 1:56.09; 8. McPherson, 1:56.96; 9. Leavenworth, 1:58.95; 14. St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:01.85.

200 freestyle: 1. Weninger, BV Southwest, 1:54.10; 2. Mandanis, Andover, 1:55.94; 3. Kochenderfer, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1:56.18; 4. Bruch, Basehor-Linwood, 1:57.37; 5. Moore, Winfield, 1:59.55; 6. Elliott, Andover, 2:01.91; 7. Ewert, Hesston, 2:02.78; 8. Bailey, Bishop Carroll, 2:03.12; 11. Spacek, St. James Academy, 2:06.44; 12. Landry, Shawnee Heights, 2:07.24; 13. Hornback, St. James Academy, 2:10.04.

200 individual medley: 1. Howard, Wichita Trinity, 2:04.22; 2. A. Walz, Seaman, 2:07.61; 3. Griffin, Andover, 2:07.74; 4. Wilhite, Bishop Carroll, 2:!4.35; 5. Grace, Seaman, 2:16.78; 6. Heise, St. James Academy, 2:18.59; 7. Keeler, Maize South, 2:19.74. DQ. Newell, St. Thomas Aquinas. 9. Chambers, BV Southwest, 2:18.21; 13. Taghizadeh, BV Southwest, 2:23.46.

50 freestyle: 1. Vogt, Hillsboro, 23.92; 2. Reynaga, Bishop Carroll, 24.29; 3. Brunk, McPherson, 24.31; 4. Schmidt, Hays, 24.35; 5. Grace, Wichita Collegiate, 24.67; 6. Turner, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 24.75; 7. Swarts, De Soto, 25.00; 8. Brueggen, Louisburg, 25.26; 9. Hill, BV Southwest, 24.90; 10. Salsbury, St. James Academy, 24.96; 11. Grant, Bishop Miege, 25.21; 14. Verzola, Lansing, 25.83; 16. Jones, Turner, 26.03.

One-meter diving (top 16 make finals): 1. Todd, Andover, 400.70 points; 2. Holton, St. James Academy, 396.70; 3. Callahan, St. James Academy, 379.15; 4. Weiss, Emporia, 369.55; 5. Carlson, Centre, 363.20; 6. Stutler, Emporia, 353.65; 7. Paprocki, St. Thomas Aquinas, 352.15; 8. Fields, Salina Central, 345.25; 9. Burns, St. James Academy, 338.05; 10. Gregg, Hayden, 336.60; 11. Exline, Salina South, 317.75; 12. Bonder, BV Southwest, 300.70; 13. Schumaker, Maize South, 295.95; 14. Kinman, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 292.55; 15. Hardgree, St. Thomas Aquinas, 286.95; 16. Carroll, Maize, 281.30.

100 butterfly: 1. Pickert, St. James Academy, 56.19; 2. Meister, Labette County, 56.75; 3. Vogt, 58.15; 4. Mandanis, Andover, 59.04; 5. Hayes, Lansing, 59.86; 6. T. Walz, Seaman, 59.89; 7. Grim, Norwich, 1:00.45; 8. Peckham, Salina Central, 1:01.11; 10. Sponseller, BV Southwest, 1:01.01; 11. Archambault, Lansing, 1:02.75; 12. Horton, BV Southwest, 1:03.70; 14. Heise, St. James Academy, 1:04.48; 16. Walsh, Bishop Miege, 1:05.61.

100 freestyle: 1. Baber, BV Southwest, 52.31; 2. Reynaga, Bishop Carroll, 52.74; 3. A. Walz, Seaman, 52.77; 4. Schmidt, Hays, 53.21; 5. Turner, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 53.79; 6. Hill, BV Southwest, 54.47; 7. Larcom, El Dorado, 55.43; 8. Howell, Leavenworth, 56.57; 9. Bruch, Basehor-Linwood, 54.56; 11. Swarts, De Soto, 55.67; 13. A. Howell, Leavenworth, 57.18; 14. Landry, Shawnee Heights, 58.50; 15. Dahir, St. Thomas Aquinas, 58.57.

500 freestyle: 1. Pickert, St. James Academy, 5:04.58; 2. Weninger, BV Southwest, 5:16.41; 3. Kochenderfer, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 5:21.27; 4. Newell, St. Thomas Aquinas, 5:27.94; 5. Butler, Andover Central, 5:31.92; 6. Bailey, Bishop Carroll, 5:34.51; 7. Devine, Circle, 5:34.88; 8. Ewert, Hesston, 5:38.78.

200 freestyle relay: 1. BV Southwest, 1:39.20; 2. Bishop Carroll, 1:42.27; 3. Topeka Seaman, 1:44.23; 4. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:44.65; 5. Hillsboro, 1:44.71; 6. Bishop Miege, 1:45.58; 7. St. James Academy, 1:46.12; 8. Winfield, 1:47.01; 14. Lansing, 1:49.30; 15. De Soto, 1:50.39; 16. Basehor-Linwood, 1:51.33.

100 backstroke: 1. Meister, Labette County, 55.66; 2. Griffin, Andover, 55.84; 3. Brunk, McPherson, 56.16; 4. Wilhite, Bishop Carroll, 59.00; 5. Larcom, El Dorado, 59.77; 6. Brueggen, Louisburg, 1:00.87; 7. Hayes, Lansing, 1:02.08; 8. Grim, Norwich, 1:02.35; 9. Sponseller, BV Southwest, 1:01.48; 15. Spacek, St. James Academy, 1:05.61.

100 breaststroke: 1. Howard, Wichita Trinity, 1:03.86; 2. Baber, BV Southwest, 1:03.95; 3. Chambers, BV Southwest, 1:05.25; 4. Elliott, Andover, 1:07.37; 5. T. Walz, Seaman, 1:09.13; 6. Keeler, Maize South, 1:09.69; 7. Salsbury, St. James Academy, 1:10.46; 8. Grace, Seaman, 1:10.93; 10. Heise, BV Southwest, 1:12.10.

400 freestyle relay: 1. BV Southwest, 3:36.42; 2. Andover, 3:40.72; 3. Bishop Carroll, 3:44.37; 4. St. James Academy, 3:44.52; 5. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 3:45.95; 6. Lansing, 3:48.25; 7. Leavenworth, 3:49.65; 8. St. Thomas Aquinas, 3:53.96; 9. Bishop Miege, 3:55.42; 15. De Soto, 4:08.93. DQ. Basehor-Linwood.