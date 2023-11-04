Kansas high school football state playoffs Find updated look at KSHSAA bracket, schedule

The playoffs are here for Kansas high school football and Varsity Kansas has you covered with the updated KSHSAA schedule and brackets for every classification in the state.

Here’s the first look at which teams have advanced to the sectional round of the state playoffs for quarterfinal games scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, November 10 unless otherwise noted.

Class 6A football playoffs

West

No. 5 Wichita East (8-2) at No. 1 Washburn Rural (10-0)

No. 3 Derby (9-1) at No. 2 Manhattan (9-1)

East

No. 5 Blue Valley Northwest (6-4) at No. 1 Gardner Edgerton (9-1)

No. 6 Blue Valley (6-4) at No. 2 Olathe North (9-1)

Class 5A football playoffs

West

No. 4 Maize South (8-2) at No. 1 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (9-1)

No. 11 Maize (5-5) at No. 2 Goddard Eisenhower (9-1)

East

No. 9 Topeka Seaman (6-4) at No. 4 Mill Valley (8-2)

No. 6 Shawnee Heights (8-2) at No. 2 Blue Valley Southwest (9-1)

Class 4A football playoffs

West

No. 4 Wellington (8-2) at No. 1 Wamego (8-2)

No. 7 McPherson (7-3) at No. 6 Andover Central (7-3)

East

No. 5 Tonganoxie (8-2) at No. 1 Atchison (10-0)

No. 7 Basehor-Linwood (7-3) at No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas (7-3)

Class 3A football playoffs

D5-1 Clay Center (9-1) vs. D7-1 Cheney (9-0)

D6-1 Wichita Collegiate (9-1) vs. D7-2 Andale (9-1)

D1-1 Frontenac (9-1) vs. D4-2 Holton (6-4)

D1-2 Parsons (9-1) vs. D4-1 Topeka Hayden (10-0)

Class 2A football playoffs

D5-1 Southeast of Saline (10-0) vs. D7-1 Hoisington (10-0)

D5-2 Ellsworth (9-1) vs. D8-1 Norton (10-0)

D2-2 Humboldt (9-1) vs. D4-2 Sabetha (9-1)

D2-1 Osage City (9-1) vs. D4-1 Nemaha Central (10-0)

Class 1A football playoffs

D6-2 Marion (9-1) vs. D7-1 Conway Springs (8-2)

D5-2 Valley Heights (8-2) vs. D7-2 Medicine Lodge (7-2)

D1-1 Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan (10-) vs. D3-1 St. Marys (7-3)

D2-1 Olpe (8-2) vs. D3-2 Jefferson County North (9-1)

8-man Division 1 football playoffs

D1-1 West Elk (9-1) vs. D2-1 Lyndon (10-0)

D2-2 Cair Paravel (8-2) vs. D2-3 Chase County (7-3)

D5-1 Ell-Saline (9-1) vs. D6-1 Hoxie (9-1)

D6-2 Rawlins County (9-1) vs. D8-1 Wichita County (10-0)

Story continues

8-man Division 2 football playoffs

D3-3 Hanover (6-4) vs. D3-2 Frankfort (8-2)

D3-1 Axtell (10-0) vs. D4-1 Osborne (9-1)

D5-1 Victoria (8-1) vs. D8-3 Dighton (5-4)

TBD vs. D8-1 Minneola (10-0)

D5-3 Central Plains (7-2) at D7-1 South Central (6-3)

6-man football playoffs

D1-1 Waverly (7-0) vs. D2-2 Tescott (6-2)

D2-1 Cunningham (8-1) vs. D2-3 Pawnee Heights (6-4)

D3-1 Ashland (8-1) vs. D4-2 Northern Valley (9-1)

D4-1 Cheylin (10-0) vs. D3-2 Ingalls (8-2)