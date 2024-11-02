Kansas high school football state playoffs: Updated look at KSHSAA bracket, schedule

Derby senior tight end Da’Saahn Brame scored three touchdowns in the Panthers’ 59-7 win over Maize on Friday.

The playoffs are here for Kansas high school football and Varsity Kansas has you covered with the updated KSHSAA schedule and brackets for every classification in the state.

Here’s the first official look at which teams have advanced in the bracket in the state playoffs to the second-round games scheduled for Friday, Nov. 8. All brackets are available to view officially at the Kansas Sports High School Activities Association.

Kansas Class 6A football playoff bracket

West

No. 8 Junction City (5-4) at No. 1 Derby (9-0)

No. 5 Wichita East (6-3) at No. 4 Dodge City (6-3)

No. 7 Maize (5-4) at No. 2 Manhattan (9-0)

No. 6 Wichita South (6-3) at No. 3 Wichita Northwest (8-1)

East

No. 8 Shawnee Mission East (5-4) at No. 1 Gardner Edgerton (8-1)

No. 5 Lawrence Free State (6-3) at No. 4 Blue Valley Northwest (6-3)

No. 7 Olathe Northwest (6-3) at No. 2 Blue Valley West (8-1)

No. 6 Olathe East (6-3) at No. 3 Shawnee Mission Northwest (7-2)

Kansas Class 5A football playoff bracket

West

No. 9 Hays (5-4) at No. 1 Great Bend (9-0)

No. 5 Liberal (7-2) at No. 4 Hutchinson (7-2)

No. 7 Maize South (6-3) at No. 2 Goddard Eisenhower (7-2)

No. 11 Valley Center (3-6) at No. 3 Topeka Seaman (7-2)

East

No. 9 Pittsburg (7-2) at No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas (9-0)

No. 5 Spring Hill (8-1) at No. 4 Mill Valley (8-1)

No. 15 Blue Valley North (2-7) at No. 10 Leavenworth (6-3)

No. 11 St. James Academy (4-5) at No. 3 Basehor-Linwood (8-1)

Kansas Class 4A football playoff bracket

West

TBD.

East

TBD.

Kansas Class 3A football playoff bracket

West

TBD.

East

TBD.

Kansas Class 2A football projected playoff bracket

West

TBD.

East

TBD.

Kansas Class 1A football playoff bracket

West

TBD.

East

TBD.

Kansas 8-man Division 1 football playoff bracket

Top

TBD.

Bottom

TBD.

Kansas 8-man Division 2 football playoff bracket

Top

TBD.

Bottom

TBD.

Kansas 6-man football playoff bracket

Top

TBD.

Bottom

TBD.