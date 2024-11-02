Kansas high school football state playoffs: Updated look at KSHSAA bracket, schedule
The playoffs are here for Kansas high school football and Varsity Kansas has you covered with the updated KSHSAA schedule and brackets for every classification in the state.
Here’s the first official look at which teams have advanced in the bracket in the state playoffs to the second-round games scheduled for Friday, Nov. 8. All brackets are available to view officially at the Kansas Sports High School Activities Association.
Kansas Class 6A football playoff bracket
West
No. 8 Junction City (5-4) at No. 1 Derby (9-0)
No. 5 Wichita East (6-3) at No. 4 Dodge City (6-3)
No. 7 Maize (5-4) at No. 2 Manhattan (9-0)
No. 6 Wichita South (6-3) at No. 3 Wichita Northwest (8-1)
East
No. 8 Shawnee Mission East (5-4) at No. 1 Gardner Edgerton (8-1)
No. 5 Lawrence Free State (6-3) at No. 4 Blue Valley Northwest (6-3)
No. 7 Olathe Northwest (6-3) at No. 2 Blue Valley West (8-1)
No. 6 Olathe East (6-3) at No. 3 Shawnee Mission Northwest (7-2)
Kansas Class 5A football playoff bracket
West
No. 9 Hays (5-4) at No. 1 Great Bend (9-0)
No. 5 Liberal (7-2) at No. 4 Hutchinson (7-2)
No. 7 Maize South (6-3) at No. 2 Goddard Eisenhower (7-2)
No. 11 Valley Center (3-6) at No. 3 Topeka Seaman (7-2)
East
No. 9 Pittsburg (7-2) at No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas (9-0)
No. 5 Spring Hill (8-1) at No. 4 Mill Valley (8-1)
No. 15 Blue Valley North (2-7) at No. 10 Leavenworth (6-3)
No. 11 St. James Academy (4-5) at No. 3 Basehor-Linwood (8-1)
Kansas Class 4A football playoff bracket
West
TBD.
East
TBD.
Kansas Class 3A football playoff bracket
West
TBD.
East
TBD.
Kansas Class 2A football projected playoff bracket
West
TBD.
East
TBD.
Kansas Class 1A football playoff bracket
West
TBD.
East
TBD.
Kansas 8-man Division 1 football playoff bracket
Top
TBD.
Bottom
TBD.
Kansas 8-man Division 2 football playoff bracket
Top
TBD.
Bottom
TBD.
Kansas 6-man football playoff bracket
Top
TBD.
Bottom
TBD.