Kansas high school football game scores: Friday’s Week 4 schedule for Wichita-area teams
Friday Night Lights are back and the Kansas high school football season is underway, as Varsity Kansas has you covered for updated game scores and standings from all around the Wichita area.
Below is a list of scores from the Week 4 schedule for games on Friday, Sept. 22.
Kansas high school football Week 4 scores (September 22)
City League
Wichita East at Wichita Northwest
Wichita Heights at Wichita West
Wichita North at Wichita South
Columbia Battle (Mo.) at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Great Bend 55, Wichita Southeast 0
Junction City 41, Bishop Carroll 7
AV-CTL Div. 1
Derby at Hutchinson
Maize at Salina South
Maize South 42, Newton 14
Valley Center 42, Campus 14
AV-CTL Div. 2
Andover Central at Eisenhower
Goddard at Arkansas City
Salina Central at Andover
AV-CTL Div. 3
Buhler at Winfield
El Dorado at Augusta
McPherson at Circle
AV-CTL Div. 4
Andale 74, Smoky Valley 0
Collegiate at Clearwater
Labette County at Wellington
Mulvane at Rose Hill
Central Plains League
Chaparral at Garden Plain
Cheney 49, Pratt 0
Kingman 44, Douglass 6
Belle Plaine at Sacred Heart
Medicine Lodge at Conway Springs
Trinity Academy at Hesston
Central Kansas League
Ellsworth at Hillsboro
Haven at Lyons
Hoisington 63, Southwestern Heights 6
Larned at Nickerson
Southeast of Saline 24, Halstead 0
Heart of America League
Ell-Saline at Bennington
Hutchinson Trinity at Ellinwood
Marion at Remington
Sedgwick 53, Bluestem 6
Sterling 35, Inman 18
Tri-Valley League
Osage City 61, Eureka 0
8-man scores
Burden-Central 44, Argonia-Attica 12
Flinthills at Cedar Vale-Dexter
Herington at Goessel
Hutchinson Central Christian 52, Fairfield 6
Little River 54, Solomon 8
Moundridge 48, Pretty Prairie 0
Norwich at Canton-Galva
Oxford at Wichita Independent
Pratt Skyline 46, Ness City 0
South Barber at Kinsley
South Sumner County 52, Udall 0
Stafford at South Central
Sunrise Christian at Destiny Christian (Okla.)
Veritas Christian at Life Prep
West Elk at Sedan
6-man scores
Burrton at Chase
Cunningham 50, Tescott 0
Pawnee Heights at Peabody-Burns
Waverly 45, Centre 0