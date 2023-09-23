Kansas high school football game scores: Friday’s Week 4 schedule for Wichita-area teams

Friday Night Lights are back and the Kansas high school football season is underway, as Varsity Kansas has you covered for updated game scores and standings from all around the Wichita area.

Below is a list of scores from the Week 4 schedule for games on Friday, Sept. 22.

Kansas high school football Week 4 scores (September 22)

City League

Wichita East at Wichita Northwest

Wichita Heights at Wichita West

Wichita North at Wichita South

Columbia Battle (Mo.) at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Great Bend 55, Wichita Southeast 0

Junction City 41, Bishop Carroll 7

AV-CTL Div. 1

Derby at Hutchinson

Maize at Salina South

Maize South 42, Newton 14

Valley Center 42, Campus 14

AV-CTL Div. 2

Andover Central at Eisenhower

Goddard at Arkansas City

Salina Central at Andover

AV-CTL Div. 3

Buhler at Winfield

El Dorado at Augusta

McPherson at Circle

AV-CTL Div. 4

Andale 74, Smoky Valley 0

Collegiate at Clearwater

Labette County at Wellington

Mulvane at Rose Hill

Central Plains League

Chaparral at Garden Plain

Cheney 49, Pratt 0

Kingman 44, Douglass 6

Belle Plaine at Sacred Heart

Medicine Lodge at Conway Springs

Trinity Academy at Hesston

Central Kansas League

Ellsworth at Hillsboro

Haven at Lyons

Hoisington 63, Southwestern Heights 6

Larned at Nickerson

Southeast of Saline 24, Halstead 0

Heart of America League

Ell-Saline at Bennington

Hutchinson Trinity at Ellinwood

Marion at Remington

Sedgwick 53, Bluestem 6

Sterling 35, Inman 18

Tri-Valley League

Osage City 61, Eureka 0

8-man scores

Burden-Central 44, Argonia-Attica 12

Flinthills at Cedar Vale-Dexter

Herington at Goessel

Hutchinson Central Christian 52, Fairfield 6

Little River 54, Solomon 8

Moundridge 48, Pretty Prairie 0

Norwich at Canton-Galva

Oxford at Wichita Independent

Pratt Skyline 46, Ness City 0

South Barber at Kinsley

South Sumner County 52, Udall 0

Stafford at South Central

Sunrise Christian at Destiny Christian (Okla.)

Veritas Christian at Life Prep

West Elk at Sedan

6-man scores

Burrton at Chase

Cunningham 50, Tescott 0

Pawnee Heights at Peabody-Burns

Waverly 45, Centre 0