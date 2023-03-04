Kansas high school basketball state qualifiers: Find winning boys, girls teams moving on

With sub-state championship games being played on Friday, here’s and updated list of boys and girls teams that have punched their ticket to the Kansas high school basketball state tournaments.

This story will be updated frequently on Friday night as more information comes in about state seedings, brackets and schedules for next week’s KSHSAA state tournament.

Class 6A boys state qualifiers

Wichita Heights (20-2)

Blue Valley North (19-3)

Blue Valley Northwest (18-4)

Olathe North (16-6)

Shawnee Mission Northwest (15-7)

Manhattan (14-8)

Junction City (13-9)

Class 5A girls state qualifiers

Note: State tournament games played at White Auditorium in Emporia. All matchups are considered unofficial until finalized by KSHSAA.

No. 1 Topeka Seaman (21-1) vs. No. 8 St. James Academy (17-5)

No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (19-3) vs. No. 5 Highland Park (19-3)

No. 2 Bishop Carroll (20-2) vs. No. 7 Andover Central (17-5)

No. 3 Andover (20-2) vs. No. 6 Emporia (18-3)

Class 4A boys state qualifiers

Hugoton (20-2)

Bishop Miege (16-6)

Clay Center (9-13)