Kansas freshman Billy Preston signs with European pro team

File-This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo shows Kansas' Billy Preston (23) getting past Fort Hays State's Jared Vitztum for a shot during the first half of an NCAA college exhibition basketball game in Lawrence, Kan. The fact that the gap has narrowed between Kansas and its rivals has every bit as much to do with the Jayhawks, though. Their reliance on outside shooting. Their ability to get to the foul line. Their perilous lack of depth, which has been somewhat alleviated now that Sun Devils transfer Sam Cunliffe is eligible and five-star prospect Silvio De Sousa has arrived on campus for the second semester. If they can get their other five-star recruit, Preston, on the court after spending the entire fall investigating an off-the-court financial issue, the Jayhawks could still be the team to beat. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) -- Kansas freshman Billy Preston has signed with a professional team in Bosnia, ending any chance the five-star prospect whose eligibility has been in question for months will play for the Jayhawks.

Preston was expected to start for Kansas, but was suspended for the season opener for a violation of team rules. He was involved in a car accident on campus in early November, and that raised red flags about the ownership of the vehicle he was driving.

Kansas has been working with the NCAA in an attempt to clear Preston, but those efforts appeared to be going nowhere. So, the 6-foot-10 forward decided to begin his professional career overseas.

He will play for BC Igokea, a club in the Adriatic Basketball Association.

''Billy's family has been very upfront telling us his first choice was to stay at Kansas,'' Jayhawks coach Bill Self said in a statement Saturday. ''But with the uncertainty of the situation, they needed to look at other potential options. This opportunity in Bosnia came with a deadline for a decision.''

Self said Preston and his family, along with a lawyer, made the choice on Friday.

''We are thrilled to welcome Billy Preston to our Club,'' BC Igokea general manager Igor Dodik said in a statement. ''We were watching his situation closely and reached out to his family to show interest and ultimately reached an agreement with the family attorney in California on a contract for the rest of the season. We know Billy is an NBA prospect, so we will do our best to continue his development to help him excel for our club and fulfill his goal which is to be an NBA star in the near future.''

Preston was one of the nation's top prospects coming out of venerable Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia. He was chosen for the McDonald's All-American Game and wound up choosing the Jayhawks over overtures from Indiana, Syracuse and Southern California.