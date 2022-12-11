Kansas forward KJ Adams had special inspiration before career game against Missouri

Kansas sophomore KJ Adams couldn’t help but be giddy entering Kansas’ rivalry showdown against Missouri.

He was finally fulfilling a dream.

Adams got the opportunity to play a prominent role in the Jayhawks’ dominant 95-67 victory over the Tigers in a hostile Mizzou Arena. The forward had a career-high 19 points while shooting 9 for 11 from the floor, grabbing six rebounds and tallying three assists in 32 mintues.

He did it with his mom, Yvonne, sitting right behind the KU bench.

“I’m just happy and excited to be in situations like this,” Adams said. “Ever since I was little, I’ve always just been dreaming of situations like this. My mom played at Texas A&M, so she’s played in a lot of big games. So just being there and just being grateful for where I am because of all the sacrifices my parents made for me, it’s all coming through right now.”

In his first real opportunity to play big minutes in front of a rowdy road crowd, Adams thrived.

The crowd expressed its displeasure of Kansas well before tipoff. Between the loud boos, “f— KU” chants and heckling of players, the environment was as hostile as could be.

Yet Adams was able to focus on one of the 15,061 people packed into Mizzou Arena.

“My mom came down, so I think that hyped me up a little bit,” Adams said. ”They don’t really get to travel as much as I would like them to. So when my mom came, I think that boosted my spirits up a little.”

He also received encouragement from his head coach. Entering Saturday, Bill Self challenged Adams to attack the undersized Missouri team.

“We told him before the game, ‘This is the perfect game for you,’” Self said. “They didn’t have standing height and we don’t have standing height, so he has an advantage. You know, he’s so athletic. You can throw it to him when he’s being guarded by a guy his size and that’s what happened a few times. He’s really good in that short-roll setup.”

Though Adams is known more for his defense, he’s showcased his offensive prowess as of late.

“When you have great passers like Dajuan (Harris), Jalen (Wilson) and Kevin (McCullar), they make it easy for me to score,” Adams said. “I will just really focus on the defensive end and they will find me when I’m wide open.”

Throughout the game, Adams positioned himself for dump-off passes, relocated to open spots and made the most of his touches. One example came on a broken play, where Adams fought for a loose ball, passed to Harris while on the floor, quickly got up with the defense’s attention on Harris and received a pass for an easy slam.

Adams took advantage of Missouri’s defense, which often played full-court press and, at times, fronted the post with no back-side help. It allowed him to be wide open under the basket numerous times.

“I knew they would pressure up high, so it leads to a lot of distraction,” Adams said. “I knew I would be able to do good in the pick and pop area.”

In each game, Adams has looked more comfortable on the court — and that continued Saturday.







Self has shown trust in Adams before, even playing him on the final possession of KU’s national championship win over North Carolina. But Adams has found himself in a new role this season, playing starter’s minutes on a top-10 team.

“(I’ve) probably just been more comfortable (since the Bahamas),” Adams said. “I really didn’t play as much, especially last year. So (I’m) just getting comfortable with my body and playing in these environments, just trusting my teammates and (shooting) when I’m open.”