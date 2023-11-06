Kansas football vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: What to know about Jayhawks’ next game

Kansas football earned a big road win on Saturday, a 28-21 victory over Iowa State in Ames.

That game marked KU’s first win in Ames since 2008 and clinched KU’s first winning season since that same year.

Kansas (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) will host Texas Tech on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The Red Raiders (4-5, 3-3) defeated TCU 35-28 a week ago.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s game…

KU football vs. Texas Tech game details

Kickoff: 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 11

Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence)

TV: FS1

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network; WHB (810) in Kansas City

Early Betting Line: KU is an 3.5-point favorite

Five Things to Know

1. Kansas hasn’t beaten Texas Tech since 2019. The Red Raiders are 9-1 in their last 10 games against KU and currently ride a three-game winning streak into this game. KU lost 43-28 to Texas Tech last season in Lubbock.

2. KU’s defense will be tested by Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks. He’s already rushed for 1,037 yards on 5.4 yards per carry, plus seven rushing touchdowns. Texas Tech averages 173 yards on the ground per game.

3. Texas Tech has three different receivers with 300-plus receiving yards (Xavier White, Myles Price and Jerand Bradley). And two of them have four-plus receiving touchdowns this year. So KU’s secondary can’t hyper-focus on shutting down just one receiver. The Red Raiders average 237 passing yards and 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

4. Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton has started the last five after taking over for senior Tyler Shough, who suffered a broken left fibula. Morton has thrown for 978 yards and 10 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He has also run for three scores.

5. The player to watch on the Red Raiders’ defense is linebacker Ben Roberts. He leads the team in total tackles (72) and tackles for loss (4.5). He also has two forced fumbles, one interception and half a sack to his name.