Kansas football vs. Missouri State: Five things to know before Friday’s season opener

Kansas football is back in just a few days. The Jayhawks will begin their season against Missouri State on Friday.

Since it’s a Friday game, it’ll be a shortened week for KU.

“Monday and Tuesday will be our heavy workdays,” coach Lance Leipold said. “Kind of hit everything up on Wednesday, and Thursday will be a walkthrough.”

After the Jayhawks (6-7, 3-6 Big 12 in 2022) made their first bowl game in 14 years last season, most college football experts expect KU to finish in the middle of the pack — Big 12 media members picked KU to finish ninth in the conference.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has said he and his teammates aren’t focused on the preseason expectations heading into 2023.

“Let them have their opinion,” Daniels told The Star in July. “It doesn’t matter to us. Honestly, the only opinion that matters to us is our opinion.”

The internal belief for this KU team is sky-high. KU running back Daniel Hishaw, in fact, says his main goal this season is to win a Big 12 title.

For that, the Jayhawks can begin 2023 on the right foot with a win on Friday.

The Details

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1

Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence

TV: Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ (Online streaming service, subscription required)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network; WHB (810) in Kansas City plus Sirius (106/199), SXM App (953).

Five things to know: Missouri State (FCS)