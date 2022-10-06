Kansas football team to play before yet another home sellout crowd Saturday vs. TCU

For the third straight week, the University of Kansas football team will be playing before a sellout crowd at Booth Memorial Stadium.

The No. 19-ranked Jayhawks’ game against No. 17 TCU, set for an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday, has been declared a sellout. KU officials reported the news Wednesday night via Twitter.

KU drew 47,233 fans for last Saturday’s 14-11 victory over Iowa State, as well as 47,233 for a 35-27 win over Duke on Sept. 24 in Lawrence.

The last time KU had three straight home sellouts was during the 2008 season. The three sellouts that season were against Texas Tech, Kansas State and Texas.

Saturday’s sellout comes after ESPN College GameDay announced the cable network’s pre-game show would be coming to Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium to broadcast live on Saturday for the first time.

The attraction is a battle of undefeated teams. KU is 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12; TCU 4-0, 1-0.

Saturday’s matchup with TCU is the last of a three-game homestand for the Jayhawks. KU will travel to Oklahoma on Oct.15 for an 11 a.m. kickoff against the Sooners in Norman, Okla.

The Jayhawks will also welcome Oklahoma State on Nov. 5 and Texas on Nov.19 to Booth Memorial Stadium.