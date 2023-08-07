Kansas football QB Jalon Daniels didn’t practice Monday. Lance Leipold gave an update

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is experiencing back tightness, coach Lance Leipold said Monday.

Daniels was present at practice on Monday, but didn’t take any reps, Leipold said.

“He was there, but he just didn’t take any reps today,” Leipold confirmed. “He’s got some back tightness right now. We are just working through that. He’s there and he’s doing some stuff.”

Leipold isn’t too worried about the injury at the moment.

“I trust the training staff. He threw some yesterday,” Leipold said on Monday. “You don’t want this with any of our guys. (KU wide receiver) Luke Grimm has kind of been slowed down. There’s different things. I’m sure I am going to have a list here at 1 o’clock when we meet as a staff with some other little bumps and bruises.

“If I am saying (this) in a week or so from now, we can probably dive in deeper.”

Last season, Daniels missed missed four games due to a shoulder injury suffered in a 38-31 loss to TCU. He was also limited some during spring ball.

In nine games, Daniels threw for 2,014 passing yards with 18 passing touchdowns and four interceptions, while running for 425 yards and seven more touchdowns. He made the All-Big 12 second team after his stellar season.

Daniels also helped lead KU (6-7, 3-6 Big 12) to its first bowl game appearance in 14 years, a 55-53 triple-overtime loss to Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl.

Earlier this offseason, Daniels was named Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year — the first time any KU player had received that honor. He also was the talk of Big 12 Media Days, showing up with a chain that played his highlights on loop.

After Daniels’ success in 2022, the Jayhawks are facing increased expectations this year.

“I walk in with a chip on my shoulder,” Daniels said back at Big 12 Media Days. “I know what I’ve done to get to where I’m at today, and no matter if you respect me or not, I’m going to feel like you don’t respect me.