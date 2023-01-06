Kansas football defensive end Lonnie Phelps makes NFL Draft announcement

Kansas defensive end Lonnie Phelps is ready to trade playing on Saturdays for playing on Sundays. The one-time Miami (OH) transfer announced via social media on Thursday that he is declaring for the NFL Draft.

“I bet on me,” Phelps wrote, sharing a photo with a note to fans on his announcement. It ended with the line: “I am excited to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Originally playing at Miami (OH), where he had 9.5 sacks and was named second-team All-MAC in 2021, the 6-3, 245-pound edge rusher chose Kansas and immediately took hold of a starting role in his redshirt-junior season.

Phelps played in all 13 games with the Jayhawks in 2022, making 12 starts despite playing banged up during the season. He tabbed a team-leading seven sacks, including three in the opener against FCS-level Tennessee Tech.

For the year, Phelps posted 57 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss (4.5 in Big 12 play), six QB hurries, one forced fumble and one pass breakup. He was named to the All-Big 12 second team at defensive end by both the coaches and AP.

Phelps had two years of eligibility remaining, counting the “super-senior” season given to players who were on college rosters in the COVID-altered 2020 season. Phelps leaving is a big blow for KU’s defense, as he was arguably Kansas’ best or most important player across that side of the ball.

His potential replacements could come from the transfer portal. KU has secured three verbal defensive line commitments: Minnesota’s Gage Keys and Austin Booker and Colorado State’s Devin Phillips. (Verbal commitments are not binding and can be fluid until a player arrives on campus.)

It’s been an eventful week for the Jayhawks, as Topeka-native and KU third-string running back Ky Thomas also announced his departure. Thomas has entered the transfer portal

As for Phelps’ message to KU fans...

“I would like to thank God, for where I gain my strength to pursue my dreams,” Phelps wrote. “I want to use this message to thank my parents, family, and friends. Without my teammates and coaches from Miami University at Ohio and University of Kansas, I would not have the cherished memories of our time together. My dream is to play football on Sundays and I am now in position to do so.