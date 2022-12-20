New Kansas football commit Jaden Hamm trolls Kansas State with announcement

Tight end Jaden Hamm of Eudora, Kansas, committed to Kansas football with a bit of dramatic flair on Monday.

Hamm announced his decision at the Eudora High School library with his parents sitting beside him and his friends watching from afar.

In front of Hamm were two hats: a KU hat and a K-State one.

Video: Watch Jaden Hamm announce his commitment to KU. #kufball pic.twitter.com/m0Yp3wMzH7 — JayhawkSlant (@JayhawkSlant) December 19, 2022

Hamm picked up the Kansas State hat, raised it in the air and said: “For my next four years of college— hell no.” He then threw the hat off to the side.

He then picked up the KU hat and declared: “For my next four years of college, I’m going to KU baby. Rock Chalk.”

Hamm previously had a verbal commitment with Arkansas until Sunday. On that day, he announced he would reopen his recruitment.

The three-star recruit marks the second recent in-state flip for Kansas football coach Lance Leipold and his staff.

Earlier in the month, Lawrence native and offensive tackle Calvin Clements flipped from Baylor to KU. Clements attends Free State High School in Lawrence.

Hamm’s addition marks 13 verbal commits for Kansas’ 2023 high school class.